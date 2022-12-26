ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IN

wrtv.com

Anderson nonprofit burglarized, part of incident caught on camera

ANDERSON — The executive director of a nonprofit that serves pets and their owners in two Indiana counties says they will not live in fear after someone burglarized their storefront. Ring video from Ambassadors for God's Creation shows someone entering their building on Dec. 27 around 2:30 a.m. The...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Greenfield woman says she rescued dog abandoned in frigid weather

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield woman said she found a dog tied and abandoned along a county road in frigid temperatures. Kristin Murnan explained that she was on her way into work on Dec. 23 when she spotted the dog curled up in a ditch in the area of N. 375 E. and E. 300 N. The high temperature in Greenfield that day was 0°, per AccuWeather. Murnan said the dog was tied to frozen corn stalks with an electronics cord of some type, but she thinks he was originally tied to a nearby telephone pole and managed break free before becoming entangled in the corn.
GREENFIELD, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire

A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
GREENFIELD, IN
22 WSBT

19-year-old injured in Cass County crash

A 19-year-old was hospitalized after a crash in Cass County. Around 4 this afternoon, a Jones man was driving north on Robbin Lake Road. Deputies say that's when a teen from Constantine disregarded a stop sign. Multiple family members called the newsroom and claimed he slid through the stop sign.
CASS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 dead after vehicle hit by train in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday morning in Madison County, according to the sheriff. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the crash happened at C.R. 400 W. and 1150 N., near Alexandria. The train was headed west as...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 dead after Madison County crash between car and train

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash between a car and train Wednesday morning in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff told 13News the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. at 400 West and West 1150 North, near Alexandria. The sheriff confirmed two people died...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Fire departments investigate string of holiday house fires

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire officials are pushing safety tips after a string of house fires across the WLFI viewing area during a brutally cold holiday weekend. "December, January and February are usually the times of years where we see a lot of these kinds of fires," Frankfort fire Capt. Russell Sheets says.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 people, dogs evacuated after south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire led to the evacuation of two people and their dogs Tuesday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a woman in a home on Bacon Street awoke around 3:30 a.m. to heavy smoke in her room. She was able to safely evacuate along with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Suspect in vehicle pursuit arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Danville man has been arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following a high-speed pursuit. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m. when a state trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 for traveling over 100 mph around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate.
WINGATE, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 displaced after fire burns Indy home on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A husband and wife have been displaced after a fire tore through their home on the city’s near southeast side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. A heavy fire reportedly broke out in the single-story residence causing firefighters to have to abandon an early interior attack and switch to a defensive operation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby

RICHMOND, Indiana (WCMH) – An incredible string of chance encounters and lucky breaks was what two women said helped them bring a days-long Amber Alert to an end. The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen from the Short North. Hours later, Kyair was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Police: WLFI viewers help locate attempted armed robbery suspect

WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police say WLFI viewers helped to locate a third suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man in his home. On Tuesday morning, only News 18 had reported the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office was looking for Joshua Kochell, 45, of Lafayette, in connection to an attempted armed robbery late Monday at a home in the 9900 block of West County Road 1160 South near West Point.
LAFAYETTE, IN

