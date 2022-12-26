GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield woman said she found a dog tied and abandoned along a county road in frigid temperatures. Kristin Murnan explained that she was on her way into work on Dec. 23 when she spotted the dog curled up in a ditch in the area of N. 375 E. and E. 300 N. The high temperature in Greenfield that day was 0°, per AccuWeather. Murnan said the dog was tied to frozen corn stalks with an electronics cord of some type, but she thinks he was originally tied to a nearby telephone pole and managed break free before becoming entangled in the corn.

