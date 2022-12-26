Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
Anderson nonprofit burglarized, part of incident caught on camera
ANDERSON — The executive director of a nonprofit that serves pets and their owners in two Indiana counties says they will not live in fear after someone burglarized their storefront. Ring video from Ambassadors for God's Creation shows someone entering their building on Dec. 27 around 2:30 a.m. The...
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield woman says she rescued dog abandoned in frigid weather
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield woman said she found a dog tied and abandoned along a county road in frigid temperatures. Kristin Murnan explained that she was on her way into work on Dec. 23 when she spotted the dog curled up in a ditch in the area of N. 375 E. and E. 300 N. The high temperature in Greenfield that day was 0°, per AccuWeather. Murnan said the dog was tied to frozen corn stalks with an electronics cord of some type, but she thinks he was originally tied to a nearby telephone pole and managed break free before becoming entangled in the corn.
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire
A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
cbs4indy.com
‘What goes up must come down’: IMPD reminds Indy residents danger of celebratory NYE gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is reminding Hoosiers that not only is it dangerous to fire a weapon in the air as a way to ring in the New Year — it’s also illegal. Every year, IMPD says it responds to several calls on New...
22 WSBT
19-year-old injured in Cass County crash
A 19-year-old was hospitalized after a crash in Cass County. Around 4 this afternoon, a Jones man was driving north on Robbin Lake Road. Deputies say that's when a teen from Constantine disregarded a stop sign. Multiple family members called the newsroom and claimed he slid through the stop sign.
cbs4indy.com
2 dead after vehicle hit by train in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday morning in Madison County, according to the sheriff. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the crash happened at C.R. 400 W. and 1150 N., near Alexandria. The train was headed west as...
WLFI.com
Fire departments investigate string of holiday house fires
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire officials are pushing safety tips after a string of house fires across the WLFI viewing area during a brutally cold holiday weekend. "December, January and February are usually the times of years where we see a lot of these kinds of fires," Frankfort fire Capt. Russell Sheets says.
cbs4indy.com
2 people, dogs evacuated after south side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning fire led to the evacuation of two people and their dogs Tuesday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a woman in a home on Bacon Street awoke around 3:30 a.m. to heavy smoke in her room. She was able to safely evacuate along with...
WLFI.com
Suspect in vehicle pursuit arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Danville man has been arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following a high-speed pursuit. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m. when a state trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 for traveling over 100 mph around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate.
cbs4indy.com
2 displaced after fire burns Indy home on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A husband and wife have been displaced after a fire tore through their home on the city’s near southeast side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. A heavy fire reportedly broke out in the single-story residence causing firefighters to have to abandon an early interior attack and switch to a defensive operation.
cbs4indy.com
Shoppers fill mall as Greenwood Police look into what caused shots fired outside Friday night
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Shoppers filled Greenwood Park Mall Tuesday as they made returns and did extra holiday shopping. Police are still looking into what led up to shots being fired outside the mall Friday and causing panic inside the stores. The panic came just more than five months after...
Indianapolis family left without answers or a place to go after burst pipe destroys apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — Just about everything the Perez family owns is in the living room of their first-floor apartment at the Wellington Village Apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis. Clothes, furniture, toys and food are among the items sitting on a drenched carpet. They're hoping to keep as...
14news.com
Missing Hancock Co. man found dead in Perry Co., arrest made in connection
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a man missing out of Kentucky was found dead in Indiana. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo to Facebook and said Jacoby Gray was last heard from last Thursday Night. Deputies now say his body was found in Perry County...
IMPD urges residents to not shoot guns into air during NYE celebration
According to IMPD, they annually respond to several calls for shots fired on New Year’s Eve. A bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more in the air.
Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
WIBC.com
Intoxicated Driver Takes Car Onto Frozen Canal, Breaks Through Ice Christmas Night
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested Christmas night after driving intoxicated onto the canal in downtown Indianapolis and broke through ice plunging into frigidly cold water. Indy firefighters were called about the car in the water shortly after 11:00 PM. Divers went in to search the car and found...
cbs4indy.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby
RICHMOND, Indiana (WCMH) – An incredible string of chance encounters and lucky breaks was what two women said helped them bring a days-long Amber Alert to an end. The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen from the Short North. Hours later, Kyair was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.
33-year-old woman arrested after allegedly driving across icy downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 33-year-old woman for drunk driving after she allegedly drove onto the frozen downtown canal Sunday night and continued until she broke through the ice, plunging her car into the frigid water. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Biankia Larayne Gleason, had gone down an embankment...
WLFI.com
Police: WLFI viewers help locate attempted armed robbery suspect
WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police say WLFI viewers helped to locate a third suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man in his home. On Tuesday morning, only News 18 had reported the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office was looking for Joshua Kochell, 45, of Lafayette, in connection to an attempted armed robbery late Monday at a home in the 9900 block of West County Road 1160 South near West Point.
