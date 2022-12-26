It has not been a good season for the Indianapolis Colts. At the very least for Indy fans, there is hope that complacency has not set in, though. The Colts, 4-10-1, have been disappointing. The record states it, and the eyeball test while watching the team play confirms the suspicions. At the very least, owner Jim Irsay is willing to admit as much. Some NFL "big wigs" are content to bury their heads in the sand as long as tickets are being sold, but Irsay clearly is not content with this season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO