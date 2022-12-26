ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois

URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State Farm Insurance claims piling up after winter storm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance claims have been pouring in at State Farm after last week’s snowstorm. “This is just the beginning. We still have several months to go and this is probably not going to be the last winter storm we see this year.” said spokesperson Heather Paul.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Fire Responds to Several Calls Over Holiday Weekend

The following was released on the Mattoon Firefighters #691 Facebook Page:. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to several emergencies over the long holiday weekend. On Thursday 12/22/22 at 9:46p.m. MFD received a call for a structure fire at 3017 Commercial. Crews arrived on scene at 9:50p.m. to find a detached shed at the back of the property fully involved in fire, with a second shed beginning to catch fire. Crews quickly deployed handlines to begin extinguishing this fire. The exposed shed had some minor damage, the initial shed is considered a total loss. Firefighters battled not only this fire, but extreme weather conditions with wind chill temperatures reaching 30 degrees below zero. This fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries at this fire.
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Illini Tower residents dealing with flooding aftermath

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who live in Illini Tower at the University of Illinois say they’re dealing with the aftermath of recent flooding. Pipe bursts over the holiday weekend at the privately owned residence hall, soaking several floors and causing ceilings to leak. We spoke with a student who wanted to remain anonymous but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Water Services temporarily delayed due to cold-weather incidents

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Certain water services from the City of Decatur will be temporarily delayed after multiple emergency incidents during the recent freezing conditions. City officials say water crews have been responding to an uncharacteristic number of emergencies since Friday, including 15+ water main breaks and over 100 meters or pipes burst at customers’ homes during the recent cold snap.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Effingham Radio

Broken Line Leads To Damage At Paris High School

Work is underway to fix the damage caused by a broken fire suppression line at Paris High School in Paris, Illinois. The line broke on Christmas Day, flooding the school with water and causing damage to flooring, electrical systems, and other cables. There is no timeline for when repairs will...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Champaign Driver Services facility closed, set to reopen after burst pipe

Update 3:08pm Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reports that the Champaign Driver Services facility will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 28. They said the facility has been cleaned and the carpet is being dried following the pipe burst that left standing water in parts of the building.   CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Driver Services […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Streets closed in Decatur for watermain repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday. One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m. The other closure will be the intersection of N....
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash

CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville mayoral candidate taken off ballot takes legal action

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacob Lane was taken off the ballot for Danville mayor after he was challenged.  Mayor Ricky Williams Jr. claimed he did not have enough verified signatures. “Mr. Williams was completely in his right to file an objection to my petitions,” said Lane. But Lane claims the objection was not handled properly […]
DANVILLE, IL
arthurgraphic.com

WCIA

Champaign man shoots himself in leg, cited for unlawful use of a weapon

EDITOR’S NOTICE: a previous version of this article said “a man was cited for reckless discharge of a firearm.” Police have since corrected the information, which now says “a man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon.” CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 48-year-old man was cited for unlawful use of a weapon after police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman

Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
ATWOOD, IL

