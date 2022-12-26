The following was released on the Mattoon Firefighters #691 Facebook Page:. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to several emergencies over the long holiday weekend. On Thursday 12/22/22 at 9:46p.m. MFD received a call for a structure fire at 3017 Commercial. Crews arrived on scene at 9:50p.m. to find a detached shed at the back of the property fully involved in fire, with a second shed beginning to catch fire. Crews quickly deployed handlines to begin extinguishing this fire. The exposed shed had some minor damage, the initial shed is considered a total loss. Firefighters battled not only this fire, but extreme weather conditions with wind chill temperatures reaching 30 degrees below zero. This fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries at this fire.

MATTOON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO