Warning for Extremely Rare White Bald Eagle Filmed in Oklahoma
The eagle was filmed sitting in a tree at an undisclosed location. It is feared bird watchers may attempt to crowd the bird if it is given out.
Hunter Captures Video Of A Golden Eagle Hammering A Deer
We’ve seen it before but it doesn’t make it any less amazing each time. It’s just so cool to think you can not only train a bird of prey but also train it to attack the exact species you want to help you hunt. Honestly, it seems...
Bald Eagle Snatches Canada Goose in Talons Before Feasting in Surreal Photo
"I like to think they're friends and the eagle is giving our boy a ride to the party," joked one commenter on the now-viral Reddit post.
LOOK: Incredible Photo Shows Bald Eagle Soaring With Huge Goose in Its Talons
A bald eagle is earning some major respect after a security camera caught a jaw-dropping photo of it soaring with a massive Canadian goose in its talons. The Instagram account Nature is Metal posted the picture on December 17. The eagle and its prey were flying in the skies of Wanapum Dam, Washington.
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
WATCH: Skier Hits Deer, Carries Seemingly Dead Animal Down the Slope
The holidays are fast approaching and snow is blanketing much of the country this week. As such, skiers everywhere are looking to hit the slopes. One skier, however, recently had a completely unique experience while heading down the slopes himself. Footage shows a skier after he slammed into a deer on the mountainside. The clip then sees the man carry the (seemingly) dead animal down the mountain on his shoulders. Check it out.
Caught on camera: Moose loses both antlers at once
It is something that many know happens but is apparently rarely seen — a moose lost both of its antlers recently and it was caught on camera. The homeowner in Houston, Alaska, who had caught the footage on his doorbell camera was surprised by the sight, as was the moose itself, jumping when both of its antlers crashed to the snow-covered ground.
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Grabs Fish Right Off Fisherman’s Line
Nothing worse than losing a fish on the line. But this one… pretty cool. You have the fish right next to the boat and out of nowhere in comes this apex predator that you have no chance in avoiding. Bald eagles are one of the impressive and majestic animals...
'Bering Sea Gold's' Emily Riedel Has Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth
Ever since the hit Discovery show Bering Sea Gold hit the small screen in 2012, social media users have been captivated by the world of dredging gold. The series showcases a slew of miners hoping to obtain as much gold as possible in Nome, Alaska, to increase their profits. Article...
WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam
This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers
Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers. Home security cameras capture some amazing footage. From quirky delivery drivers to incredible (and sometimes terrifying) wildlife, these cameras aren’t just handy for security! They’ve kind of become a form of entertainment. If you have a security camera set up for your home and get alerts, you know what it’s like to stare down at your phone quizzically, trying to identify exactly what’s lurking around your home.
Orphaned polar bear is removed from wild in Alaska, officials say. ‘Rare decision’
An orphaned polar bear was “removed from the wild” in Alaska, wildlife officials said. After the bear was spotted roaming alone on Nov. 24 in the Prudhoe Bay area, biologists went to observe the bear, a Dec. 21 release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. “The...
Moose on the loose: Doorbell cam catches animal shedding its antlers
A wild winter video caught on camera shows a giant moose with something to lose. An Alaska couple got an early Christmas gift from a wild and wooly visitor. And it was delivered right to their home. Tyra Bogert says they're used to seeing moose on their doorbell cam. "I...
Watch a Hungry Grizzly Bear Sneak Up on a Moose Family
On the icy shores of a lake, a mother moose makes a fatal error in not taking the approach of a grizzly bear seriously. All we can do is watch as the bear approaches and then takes one of her calves. She seems to be helpless and simply lets it happen.
An outdoor wedding was unceremoniously interrupted by a bear mauling a moose. A TikTok video captured the shocking moment.
As a bear mauls a moose across the shore, a helpful guest rearranges the shocked bride's dress train.
Watch ‘Challenger’ The Bald Eagle Soar into a Football Stadium in Most American Video Ever
Watch 'Challenger' The Bald Eagle Soar into a Football Stadium in Most American Video Ever. This video starts with roaring applause. A man with his arm outstretched wearing an animal handling glove releases a bald eagle inside a football stadium. The stadium is not completely enclosed, and you can see the clear, light sky behind the view of the bird.
Watch a Relentless Wild Boar Attack a Woman’s Bicycle and Steal Her Lunch
Watch a Relentless Wild Boar Attack a Woman's Bicycle and Steal Her Lunch. The Chek Jawa Wetlands in Singapore were the scene of a daring crime! This area is usually famous as one of Singapore’s richest ecosystems – a meeting place of six natural habitats which are a sandy beach, a rocky beach, a seagrass lagoon, coral rubble, mangroves and a coastal forest . It covers around 100 hectares and is home to many animals. The best way to explore it is by bike – unless you meet a hungry wild boar and a theft takes place!
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact
Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact.Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states. It's current home is a rooftop perch in the balmy city of Cypress. “It is absolutely unique as a bird observation,” Vic Leipzig, who teaches birding at Saddleback College, told The Orange County Register this week.The newspaper reported that local bird experts speculated that the owl could have arrived in Southern California aboard a ship or could be a captive bird that escaped.“It’s a beautiful thing to see,” Leipzig said. “That there were so many people standing there watching this thing was very thrilling to me." Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
Wild Photo Shows Group of Bald Eagles Hanging Out on Guy’s Porch: LOOK
Some folks have to drive for hours to get a close encounter with nature. Others, however, only need to open their front door to see the beauty of the outdoors. Those who live in rural areas might see deer or other wildlife in their yards or near their homes. While that would be an interesting sight for just about anyone, it doesn’t even compare to opening your front door to find a group of bald eagles.
