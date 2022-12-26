ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Skier Hits Deer, Carries Seemingly Dead Animal Down the Slope

The holidays are fast approaching and snow is blanketing much of the country this week. As such, skiers everywhere are looking to hit the slopes. One skier, however, recently had a completely unique experience while heading down the slopes himself. Footage shows a skier after he slammed into a deer on the mountainside. The clip then sees the man carry the (seemingly) dead animal down the mountain on his shoulders. Check it out.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Action News Jax

Caught on camera: Moose loses both antlers at once

It is something that many know happens but is apparently rarely seen — a moose lost both of its antlers recently and it was caught on camera. The homeowner in Houston, Alaska, who had caught the footage on his doorbell camera was surprised by the sight, as was the moose itself, jumping when both of its antlers crashed to the snow-covered ground.
HOUSTON, AK
Outsider.com

WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam

This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
a-z-animals.com

Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers

Doorbell Camera Captures a Giant Moose Shaking and Shedding Its Antlers. Home security cameras capture some amazing footage. From quirky delivery drivers to incredible (and sometimes terrifying) wildlife, these cameras aren’t just handy for security! They’ve kind of become a form of entertainment. If you have a security camera set up for your home and get alerts, you know what it’s like to stare down at your phone quizzically, trying to identify exactly what’s lurking around your home.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hungry Grizzly Bear Sneak Up on a Moose Family

On the icy shores of a lake, a mother moose makes a fatal error in not taking the approach of a grizzly bear seriously. All we can do is watch as the bear approaches and then takes one of her calves. She seems to be helpless and simply lets it happen.
a-z-animals.com

Watch ‘Challenger’ The Bald Eagle Soar into a Football Stadium in Most American Video Ever

Watch 'Challenger' The Bald Eagle Soar into a Football Stadium in Most American Video Ever. This video starts with roaring applause. A man with his arm outstretched wearing an animal handling glove releases a bald eagle inside a football stadium. The stadium is not completely enclosed, and you can see the clear, light sky behind the view of the bird.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Relentless Wild Boar Attack a Woman’s Bicycle and Steal Her Lunch

Watch a Relentless Wild Boar Attack a Woman's Bicycle and Steal Her Lunch. The Chek Jawa Wetlands in Singapore were the scene of a daring crime! This area is usually famous as one of Singapore’s richest ecosystems – a meeting place of six natural habitats which are a sandy beach, a rocky beach, a seagrass lagoon, coral rubble, mangroves and a coastal forest . It covers around 100 hectares and is home to many animals. The best way to explore it is by bike – unless you meet a hungry wild boar and a theft takes place!
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact

Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact.Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states. It's current home is a rooftop perch in the balmy city of Cypress. “It is absolutely unique as a bird observation,” Vic Leipzig, who teaches birding at Saddleback College, told The Orange County Register this week.The newspaper reported that local bird experts speculated that the owl could have arrived in Southern California aboard a ship or could be a captive bird that escaped.“It’s a beautiful thing to see,” Leipzig said. “That there were so many people standing there watching this thing was very thrilling to me." Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Wild Photo Shows Group of Bald Eagles Hanging Out on Guy’s Porch: LOOK

Some folks have to drive for hours to get a close encounter with nature. Others, however, only need to open their front door to see the beauty of the outdoors. Those who live in rural areas might see deer or other wildlife in their yards or near their homes. While that would be an interesting sight for just about anyone, it doesn’t even compare to opening your front door to find a group of bald eagles.

Community Policy