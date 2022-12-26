Read full article on original website
Related
Rumored Couple Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted In West Hollywood Together
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are the latest A-listers to have dating rumors swirling about them.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Why She Is No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship is not very good, as many fans are aware. The two have discussed their friendship problems in interviews with the media multiple times. However, Lynch’s ex-boyfriend recently talked about how their friendship worsened and explained the reason. Jeff Dye was in a...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Responds to Top AEW Star Wanting a Match With Her
Due to her dedication and the way the company books her, Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in WWE, not just in the women’s division. Since her debut in AEW, Jade Cargill has been pushed as a top star and is still unbeaten in the company. The...
Brittney Griner's Wife Reveals How They Spent First Night Back
For 10 months, Brittney Griner was detained in Russia. She was eventually sentenced to nine years in prison before being included in a prisoner swap. Griner returned to the United States earlier this month. Her wife, Cherelle, revealed how they spent their first night back together. After they cried over...
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility”
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. She and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, came in second place. Their freestyle routine to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago was hot! In the end, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas took home the mirror ball. Val and Gabby became friends […] The post Gabby Windey Says That Dating Dancing With The Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino Is A “Possibility” appeared first on Reality Tea.
nodq.com
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 Begins with ANOTHER Major Death
The hits keep on coming in Yellowstone Season 5‘s lead up to the mid-season finale, with another death rocking this Sunday’s episode. It’s a brutal one, too, as Season 5, Episode 7, “The Dream Is Not Me” unfolds through a flashback to young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) and Rowdy (Kai Caster) as they work the ranch sometime after 1995. Initially they’re out patrolling for wolves, as much of this season has focused on. But these two are no longer friends. At all.
Popculture
'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Look: Video Of Olivia Dunne, Teammate Going Viral
Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed collegiate athletes in the country, which makes it no surprise that most of her posts go viral. Last week, Dunne received nearly 13 million views on a video of her showing what she would look like with alternate features. She consistently reels in millions of views and a post she published tonight is likely to be no different.
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Flaunts New Look At WWE Madison Square Garden Show
Zelina Vega returned in 2021 after she was initially released by WWE. While initially a manager in NXT, Vega proved to the world she could wrestle when it counts. Vega is also a very stylish WWE Superstar who loves changing up her look from time to time. So it comes as no surprise that Vega decided to change up her look once again during the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden.
