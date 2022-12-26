Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Fire Responds to Several Calls Over Holiday Weekend
The following was released on the Mattoon Firefighters #691 Facebook Page:. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to several emergencies over the long holiday weekend. On Thursday 12/22/22 at 9:46p.m. MFD received a call for a structure fire at 3017 Commercial. Crews arrived on scene at 9:50p.m. to find a detached shed at the back of the property fully involved in fire, with a second shed beginning to catch fire. Crews quickly deployed handlines to begin extinguishing this fire. The exposed shed had some minor damage, the initial shed is considered a total loss. Firefighters battled not only this fire, but extreme weather conditions with wind chill temperatures reaching 30 degrees below zero. This fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries at this fire.
WAND TV
Taylorville Fire Department: Animal perishes in apartment fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Taylorville Fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire early Wednesday morning. According to the fire department, crews were dispatched at 1:50 a.m., upon arrival, they found smoke showing from every floor of the building. Firefighters said there were no working smoke alarms in the...
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 32 year old Kendall H. Wilford of Mattoon for a Coles County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Kendall posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Misty L. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Misty was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
WAND TV
Home total loss after Taylorville fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon. Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
Effingham Radio
Christmas Tree Pick Up In Effingham Scheduled For Next Week
The Public Works Department will be picking up Christmas Trees on January 3rd & 4th starting at 8:00am. Please have your tree out by the curb at that time. Please no ornaments or plastic trees.
Decatur water services delayed after cold-weather emergency incidents
DECATUR, Ill. — The City of Decatur is reporting that multiple emergency incidents during the recent cold snap have temporarily delayed water services in Decatur. City officials said water crews have responded to an “uncharacteristic number” of emergencies since Friday as a result of the cold weather. The freezing conditions have caused 15+ water main […]
WAND TV
Streets closed in Decatur for watermain repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Repairs after a watermain failure will require street closures in Decatur Wednesday. One closure will be at S. 16th St at the intersection of E. Cleveland Ave. starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 3 p.m. The other closure will be the intersection of N....
southernillinoisnow.com
Those getting their water from the City of Centralia asked to conserve water
The City of Centralia is asking all of its water customers as well as those on the satellite water systems that get their water from Centralia to conserve water. City Manager Kory Smith says the request comes as a result of rising water usage due to a number of water line breaks. He reports the deep freeze resulted in broken lines at residences coupled with some breaks in main water lines including one on the raw water line to Boulder on Carlyle Lake. Over the long Christmas weekend when temperatures dropped below zero the city handled 70 requests from residents to turn off the water due to frozen or broken service lines in addition to two water main breaks.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46 year old Derek J. Mummel of Effingham for a Cumberland County FTA warrant for canceled/revoked/suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle. Derek posted $225 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49 year old Shawn W. Wolfe of Indianapolis, IN for an...
WAND TV
Christian County man reported as missing
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Christian County are searching for a missing man. Gregory Mendenhall, 52, who is from rural Mt. Auburn, left his mother's home on November 1. He left the home driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with Illinois license plate of 2015027-B. He was reported...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia home heavily damaged in Christmas morning fire
A Centralia home was heavily damaged by fire early Christmas morning. The occupants of the Jeffrey King home at 540 North Beech discovered what may have started as a flu fire just before midnight Saturday night. Firemen say the fire spread through the attic and went through the roof. The living area of the single-family home was not damaged by the fire, but received heavy smoke and water damage as well as from efforts to put out the fire.
Effingham Radio
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Accidents During Monday’s Slick Road Conditions
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office handled two accidents during Monday’s slick road conditions. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports that a vehicle driven by 32 year old Abigail De La Rosa Munoz Benazir of Detroit, Michigan was travel west bound on U.S. Route 40 after a recent snow fall had covered the roadway. Reports say that after a vehicle passed from the opposite direction, Benazir lost control and went into a skid into the ditch on the left hand side. The Sheriff’s Office report says that Benazir ran over a stop sign and went airborne before striking a power pole on the opposite side of the intersection and the vehicle then came to rest on its passenger side after striking the pole.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Dix home destroyed by fire
A rural Dix home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. The home was fully involved in flames and was already starting to structurally collapse when firemen arrived at the scene on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix. The owner, William Fink, told firemen his furnace had gone out and he...
Effingham Radio
James A. Kuhns, 66
James A. Kuhns, 66 of Dix, formerly of Effingham, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 48-year-old Odin man for obstructing ID, possession of methamphetamine, and on a Marion County failure to appear warrant issued on a prior possession of methamphetamine charge. William Wright of East Chestnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. The bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Wright was a passenger in a traffic stop at Marion and Oglesby. The driver, 20-year-old Jeremiah Johnson of Murphysboro, was given a notice to appear in court.
WAND TV
Taylorville PD asking for public assistance in gaming shop B&E
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Taylorville Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying a person who broke into Annie's Gaming around 4 a.m. on Christmas Day. The person caught on surveillance camera is slim with a black hoodie pulled tight around their face. After entering the...
Effingham Radio
David Lee Everett, 78
David Lee Everett, 78 of Effingham, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Arrangements are pending at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
WAND TV
Body of missing Atwood woman found
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — A 20-year-old Atwood woman who had been missing since December 22 was found dead in a field west of Atwood. Karen Fennessy went missing during the evening of December 22 from her home in Atwood. The initial release from the Atwood Police Department said that she may have been suffering from a mental health issue.
Comments / 0