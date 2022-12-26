ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Human Composting is Now Legal in New York

As 2022 came to an end, New York became the sixth state in the nation to legalize a form of technology that brings together human mortality and the natural environment. Governor Kathy Hochul, as reported by The Guardian, has legalized a practice known as human composting in the state — and, yes, it’s exactly what you think it is.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy