Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
Donovan Edwards Explains Exactly Why This Michigan Team Is So Good
Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards is always good for a solid one liner. After he broke off 75 and 85-yard touchdown runs to seal the game against Ohio State, Edwards was asked about his long run during the post game press conference. He asked back, "Which one?" He wasn't necessarily trying to be funny or become an instant legend in that moment, but it got big laughs in the room and a huge smile from Edwards himself.
If Detroit Lions win out, here's the roadmap to playoffs: Hope for a bunch of help
The next time the Detroit Lions play will be in January. That’s 2023, if you’ve lost track of time, and the calendar, and perhaps your name and where you grew up. But this isn’t about the time-bending, multi-connectedness soup we reside in and wasn't it just summer a couple of weeks ago anyway? This is about the Lions. That they are playing a game in January — JANUARY — against Chicago at Ford Field Sunday that means...
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Stoney tells Dan Campbell about Jameson Williams’ ‘liked tweet’ about getting the ball more
Following the Detroit Lions‘ embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, a game where Jameson Williams was targeted just once, the rookie liked a tweet about the Lions needing him to get the ball more. On Tuesday morning, Dan Campbell joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, and Stoney (Mike Stone) told Campbell about Williams liking the tweet about the Lions needing to get him the ball more.
Report: Veteran Wide Receiver to Return to Oklahoma in 2023
Oklahoma’s wide receiver room is expected to retain a familiar face next year. Drake Stoops is expected to be back in 2023, his father Bob Stoops announced on his YouTube page. “He’s told the coaches that he’s going to return for his next year,” Bob Stoops said, “and take...
Josh Norman Pauses Coffee Career for Comeback With Panthers
In the wake of cornerback Jaycee Horn’s injury, the Panthers turned to an Atlanta coffee shop for reinforcement. Lo and behold, Carolina found veteran cornerback Josh Norman working at his mother’s business, Omni Coffee & Eggs, and re-signed the 35-year-old on Monday. There aren’t many baristas who can transition from latte art to stuffing the NFL’s best receivers, but the former Pro Bowler is better equipped than most.
New Packers Receiver Marches to Beat of Own Drums
GREEN BAY, Wis. – New Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton is a talented man who comes from a talented family. At Rutgers, he caught 164 passes and earned all-Big Ten honors as a team captain during his senior season. After training with Christian Watson, Melton ran his 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the Scouting Combine, making him the eighth-fastest player at the event.
Ohio State’s Miyan Williams Dealing With “Stomach Bug,” Expected To Play Against Georgia
Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams returned to practice on Thursday after dealing with a "stomach bug" and is expected to play in the Peach Bowl against Georgia on Saturday. “We'll just kind of take it as we go,” head coach Ryan Day said during his media availability...
Louis Hansen, former Michigan TE, announced transfer destination
Former Michigan tight end Louis Hansen announced that he would be transferring from Michigan to UConn Monday evening. The Massachusetts native will be heading back to the northeast. Hansen is a former 4-star prospect in the Class of 2021 and will have 4 remaining years of eligibility with his redshirt...
Has Dan Moore Played Steelers Out Of Drafting Left Tackle?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't end up with a top-10 draft pick like many believed early in the season. Unless they make a magical playoff run, this team should sit roughly in the 15-20 range of the 2023 NFL Draft, which makes a lot of sense for a number of positions.
Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Will Play in Upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes still has unfinished business with the Bulldogs. The defensive back shared that he will be playing in his team's upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. Forbes declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this month, and in an age where many eventual professional stars choose to sit out postseason bowl games, he serves as an exception.
Watch: Brad White Speaks Ahead of Music City Bowl
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to media in Nashville on Thursday in the lead-up to the Wildcats' Music City Bowl clash against Iowa on Saturday. The media scrum can be seen above. Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will ...
FSU QB Jordan Travis provides Christmas gifts to his entire offensive line
Maybe even more impressive than Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis' rise on the field is his development into a leader off of it. Travis has truly embraced the culture that third-year head coach Mike Norvell has nurtured in Tallahassee and the rest of the team is rallying behind him.
Chris Godwin Passes Bucs’ Legend in Record Books
Chris Godwin has become a Buccaneers' fan favorite in his career and has played at a high level since being drafted by the Bucs in 2017. Since his arrival in Tampa Bay he has been regularly featured in the offense and one of the most targeted wide receivers; especially since the arrival of Tom Brady.
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC East Team Projected to Have?
The AFC East is front of mind for many NFL fans this week, for a few reasons. On one hand, the Bills are still the outright favorite to win the Super Bowl this year (+350) and are slated to win the conference, but the Chiefs are also coming strong out of the West to make a case for the No. 1 seed. For the rest of the teams in the division, uncertainty has kept fans’ eyes on them as backup quarterbacks like Mike White shine (especially in contract to high draft pick Zach Wilson’s tumble) and Tua Tagovailoa enters protocol again. What’s more, the Patriots and Jets are both just barely in the AFC playoff race, with two games remaining on the regular season schedule.
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed defensive tackle Dean Lowry on injured reserve with a calf injury on Tuesday and signed rookie receiver Bo Melton off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. Lowry, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, has been a staple of Green Bay’s...
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
