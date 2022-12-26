The AFC East is front of mind for many NFL fans this week, for a few reasons. On one hand, the Bills are still the outright favorite to win the Super Bowl this year (+350) and are slated to win the conference, but the Chiefs are also coming strong out of the West to make a case for the No. 1 seed. For the rest of the teams in the division, uncertainty has kept fans’ eyes on them as backup quarterbacks like Mike White shine (especially in contract to high draft pick Zach Wilson’s tumble) and Tua Tagovailoa enters protocol again. What’s more, the Patriots and Jets are both just barely in the AFC playoff race, with two games remaining on the regular season schedule.

7 HOURS AGO