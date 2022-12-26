Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Related
Watch: Brad White Speaks Ahead of Music City Bowl
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to media in Nashville on Thursday in the lead-up to the Wildcats' Music City Bowl clash against Iowa on Saturday. The media scrum can be seen above. Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Archie Manning Speaks Out on Mike Leach’s College Football Hall of Fame Status
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach unexpectedly passed away at 61 years old earlier this month, and a lot has been done to honor his legacy as the college football world continues to remember a legend who will truly live on forever. One of the biggest conversations since Leach's death...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Veteran Wide Receiver to Return to Oklahoma in 2023
Oklahoma’s wide receiver room is expected to retain a familiar face next year. Drake Stoops is expected to be back in 2023, his father Bob Stoops announced on his YouTube page. “He’s told the coaches that he’s going to return for his next year,” Bob Stoops said, “and take...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Will Play in Upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes still has unfinished business with the Bulldogs. The defensive back shared that he will be playing in his team's upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. Forbes declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this month, and in an age where many eventual professional stars choose to sit out postseason bowl games, he serves as an exception.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Packers Receiver Marches to Beat of Own Drums
GREEN BAY, Wis. – New Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton is a talented man who comes from a talented family. At Rutgers, he caught 164 passes and earned all-Big Ten honors as a team captain during his senior season. After training with Christian Watson, Melton ran his 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the Scouting Combine, making him the eighth-fastest player at the event.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ohio State’s Miyan Williams Dealing With “Stomach Bug,” Expected To Play Against Georgia
Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams returned to practice on Thursday after dealing with a "stomach bug" and is expected to play in the Peach Bowl against Georgia on Saturday. “We'll just kind of take it as we go,” head coach Ryan Day said during his media availability...
FOX59
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 254 ‘Can Colts End Losing Streak in New York?’
On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and company discuss the Colts' matchup with the New York Giants, Hall of Fame developments and more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
FSU QB Jordan Travis provides Christmas gifts to his entire offensive line
Maybe even more impressive than Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis' rise on the field is his development into a leader off of it. Travis has truly embraced the culture that third-year head coach Mike Norvell has nurtured in Tallahassee and the rest of the team is rallying behind him.
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Denver Nuggets Friday, Injury Report, Starting Lineup Etc
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series and has currently won four-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-36 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 14- 22 in road games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Norman Pauses Coffee Career for Comeback With Panthers
In the wake of cornerback Jaycee Horn’s injury, the Panthers turned to an Atlanta coffee shop for reinforcement. Lo and behold, Carolina found veteran cornerback Josh Norman working at his mother’s business, Omni Coffee & Eggs, and re-signed the 35-year-old on Monday. There aren’t many baristas who can transition from latte art to stuffing the NFL’s best receivers, but the former Pro Bowler is better equipped than most.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
She Wanted a Scholarship. Now She’s the Face of Women’s College Hoops.
This story was originally published on Feb. 17, 2022. It was included in a year-end list of SI’s best stories of 2022. Nine-year-old Aliyah Boston stood at the free throw line while her teammates prepared to box out in a game in the U.S. Virgin Islands’s sports, park and recreation league. She converted a pair of free throws, having now scored all 50 of her team’s points. But in the final minutes, Boston fouled out, forced to watch the rest from the bench.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed defensive tackle Dean Lowry on injured reserve with a calf injury on Tuesday and signed rookie receiver Bo Melton off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. Lowry, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, has been a staple of Green Bay’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh McDaniels on What Jarrett Stidham Brings to the Table
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be finishing the season as the team's starting quarterback. McDaniels' and Stidham's relationship goes back before their time in Las Vegas, as Stidham spent the last two seasons in the New England Patriots' QB room. "He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ohio State Players Say ‘We got advantages across the board’
The college football playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia in the Peach Bowl is just a few days from kickoff now. Both teams have been preparing for this highly anticipated matchup for almost a month now. Throughout the week players and coaches from both teams have been meeting with the media for press conferences.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Sign Former Starting LB, Place Marcus Allen on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at linebacker following the injury to Marcus Allen. The team announced they have signed Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad while also placing Allen on Injured Reserve. Crowder was the Giants' seventh-round pick out of Georgia in 2020....
Comments / 0