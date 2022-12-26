ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Watch: Brad White Speaks Ahead of Music City Bowl

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to media in Nashville on Thursday in the lead-up to the Wildcats' Music City Bowl clash against Iowa on Saturday.  The media scrum can be seen above.  Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will ...
LEXINGTON, KY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Veteran Wide Receiver to Return to Oklahoma in 2023

Oklahoma’s wide receiver room is expected to retain a familiar face next year. Drake Stoops is expected to be back in 2023, his father Bob Stoops announced on his YouTube page. “He’s told the coaches that he’s going to return for his next year,” Bob Stoops said, “and take...
NORMAN, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice

The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks

Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Will Play in Upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes still has unfinished business with the Bulldogs. The defensive back shared that he will be playing in his team's upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. Forbes declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this month, and in an age where many eventual professional stars choose to sit out postseason bowl games, he serves as an exception.
STARKVILLE, MS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New Packers Receiver Marches to Beat of Own Drums

GREEN BAY, Wis. – New Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton is a talented man who comes from a talented family. At Rutgers, he caught 164 passes and earned all-Big Ten honors as a team captain during his senior season. After training with Christian Watson, Melton ran his 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the Scouting Combine, making him the eighth-fastest player at the event.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Josh Norman Pauses Coffee Career for Comeback With Panthers

In the wake of cornerback Jaycee Horn’s injury, the Panthers turned to an Atlanta coffee shop for reinforcement. Lo and behold, Carolina found veteran cornerback Josh Norman working at his mother’s business, Omni Coffee & Eggs, and re-signed the 35-year-old on Monday. There aren’t many baristas who can transition from latte art to stuffing the NFL’s best receivers, but the former Pro Bowler is better equipped than most.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys could see their chances of reaching a 12th win grow significantly if the Tennessee Titans continue their current late-season practice approach. Ahead of Thursday's meeting between the two teams in Nashville, the Titans seem to be playing the resting game. Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry did not practice Monday due to a hip injury, per the team's injury report.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

She Wanted a Scholarship. Now She’s the Face of Women’s College Hoops.

This story was originally published on Feb. 17, 2022. It was included in a year-end list of SI’s best stories of 2022. Nine-year-old Aliyah Boston stood at the free throw line while her teammates prepared to box out in a game in the U.S. Virgin Islands’s sports, park and recreation league. She converted a pair of free throws, having now scored all 50 of her team’s points. But in the final minutes, Boston fouled out, forced to watch the rest from the bench.
GEORGIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed defensive tackle Dean Lowry on injured reserve with a calf injury on Tuesday and signed rookie receiver Bo Melton off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. Lowry, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, has been a staple of Green Bay’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Josh McDaniels on What Jarrett Stidham Brings to the Table

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be finishing the season as the team's starting quarterback. McDaniels' and Stidham's relationship goes back before their time in Las Vegas, as Stidham spent the last two seasons in the New England Patriots' QB room. "He...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ohio State Players Say ‘We got advantages across the board’

The college football playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia in the Peach Bowl is just a few days from kickoff now. Both teams have been preparing for this highly anticipated matchup for almost a month now. Throughout the week players and coaches from both teams have been meeting with the media for press conferences.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Sign Former Starting LB, Place Marcus Allen on IR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at linebacker following the injury to Marcus Allen. The team announced they have signed Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad while also placing Allen on Injured Reserve. Crowder was the Giants' seventh-round pick out of Georgia in 2020....
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy