Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Burning Questions: Will Justin Fields Torch Lions’ Defense?
With two games left in the 2022 regular season, All Lions is back with its latest batch of burning questions. It's a three-pack today, with questions focusing on the Lions' Week 17 matchup with the Chicago Bears and rookie receiver Jameson Williams' involvement in Detroit's offense. Here are those burning...
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh McDaniels on What Jarrett Stidham Brings to the Table
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be finishing the season as the team's starting quarterback. McDaniels' and Stidham's relationship goes back before their time in Las Vegas, as Stidham spent the last two seasons in the New England Patriots' QB room. "He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC East Team Projected to Have?
The AFC East is front of mind for many NFL fans this week, for a few reasons. On one hand, the Bills are still the outright favorite to win the Super Bowl this year (+350) and are slated to win the conference, but the Chiefs are also coming strong out of the West to make a case for the No. 1 seed. For the rest of the teams in the division, uncertainty has kept fans’ eyes on them as backup quarterbacks like Mike White shine (especially in contract to high draft pick Zach Wilson’s tumble) and Tua Tagovailoa enters protocol again. What’s more, the Patriots and Jets are both just barely in the AFC playoff race, with two games remaining on the regular season schedule.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chris Godwin Passes Bucs’ Legend in Record Books
Chris Godwin has become a Buccaneers' fan favorite in his career and has played at a high level since being drafted by the Bucs in 2017. Since his arrival in Tampa Bay he has been regularly featured in the offense and one of the most targeted wide receivers; especially since the arrival of Tom Brady.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Has Dan Moore Played Steelers Out Of Drafting Left Tackle?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't end up with a top-10 draft pick like many believed early in the season. Unless they make a magical playoff run, this team should sit roughly in the 15-20 range of the 2023 NFL Draft, which makes a lot of sense for a number of positions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Packers Receiver Marches to Beat of Own Drums
GREEN BAY, Wis. – New Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton is a talented man who comes from a talented family. At Rutgers, he caught 164 passes and earned all-Big Ten honors as a team captain during his senior season. After training with Christian Watson, Melton ran his 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the Scouting Combine, making him the eighth-fastest player at the event.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
FSU QB Jordan Travis provides Christmas gifts to his entire offensive line
Maybe even more impressive than Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis' rise on the field is his development into a leader off of it. Travis has truly embraced the culture that third-year head coach Mike Norvell has nurtured in Tallahassee and the rest of the team is rallying behind him.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Norman Pauses Coffee Career for Comeback With Panthers
In the wake of cornerback Jaycee Horn’s injury, the Panthers turned to an Atlanta coffee shop for reinforcement. Lo and behold, Carolina found veteran cornerback Josh Norman working at his mother’s business, Omni Coffee & Eggs, and re-signed the 35-year-old on Monday. There aren’t many baristas who can transition from latte art to stuffing the NFL’s best receivers, but the former Pro Bowler is better equipped than most.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Week 17 Storylines
Despite the New York Giants refusal to publically acknowledge those three simple little words, their Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts boils down to securing a victory if they want to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. So why aren't the players and head coach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Will Play in Upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes still has unfinished business with the Bulldogs. The defensive back shared that he will be playing in his team's upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois. Forbes declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this month, and in an age where many eventual professional stars choose to sit out postseason bowl games, he serves as an exception.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Sign Former Starting LB, Place Marcus Allen on IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at linebacker following the injury to Marcus Allen. The team announced they have signed Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad while also placing Allen on Injured Reserve. Crowder was the Giants' seventh-round pick out of Georgia in 2020....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indianapolis Colts Blindside In Good Hands with Rookie Left Tackle
The Indianapolis Colts have struggled on the offensive line this year helping lead to their 4-10-1 record. They currently have the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft according to Tankathon, and the progress of rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann should help them bypass offensive tackle with their top pick.
Comments / 0