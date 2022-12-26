ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
MARSHALL, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler

Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice lifted for Gum Creek Water Supply customers

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice that was in effect for Gum Creek Water Supply customers in Cherokee County has been rescinded. As of 10:28 am Thursday, Gum Creek Water Supply customers are no longer required to boil their water. A boil water notice had been issued...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend: December 29-January 1

If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
GARRISON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Transit offers Safe-Ride-Home on New Year’s Eve

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Transit and local Budweiser distributor is preparing to provide a “Safe-Ride-Home” this New Year’s Eve. For the 16th consecutive year, Longview Transit will give free rides to anyone within the Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. The service is offered to the general […]
LONGVIEW, TX
LoneStar 92

But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?

So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs House Fire Started In Kitchen

The fire that heavily damaged a home in the 100-block of Jonas Street in Sulphur Springs may have started in the kitchen. Most of the damage was to the kitchen, attic, and roof, but the rest of the house had smoke and water damage. Fire officials say most of the contents of the living quarters below were untouched by the fire. There were no injuries.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inforney.com

East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference set for Jan. 13 in Tyler

Winter is the season when most fruit and nut trees are planted. For those that are sold “bare root,” dormant season planting is absolutely essential. If you’d like to learn more about producing edible crops in 2023, the annual East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church (11915 FM 2015, Tyler, Texas 75708) will offer both professional and amateur gardeners advice on figs, bunch grapes, muscadines, home vegetable production, peaches, plums, and the growing history of the 100-plus-year-old King’s Nursery in Tenaha.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Main water leak reported in Overton

OVERTON, Texas — The city of Overton has reported a six-inch leak in the water's main line on Williams Street. A Facebook post was made and says that customers might experience low water pressure due to the break in the line. The city of Overton is currently under a...
OVERTON, TX
longviewtexas.gov

City Offices Closed for New Years

City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year’s Day. All city offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Jan. 2. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, but reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended through Friday, Jan. 6.
KLTV

City of Overton under boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Overton issued a boil water notice on December 26. City officials did not clarify what exactly was the cause of the boil water notice nor did they provide an estimated time of resolution. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes,...
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - While the warmer East Texas temperatures may feel good to us, it could mean the return of some unwanted guests on your property. We’re talking about bugs. With a bone chilling Christmas week hard freeze, the last thing East Texans would be thinking of is...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

City of Kemp asks residents to conserve water

KEMP, Texas - The city of Kemp in Kaufman County is asking its residents to conserve water. The city says it needs to cut water usage in order for its plant to build the necessary elevation in its water towers. Kemp also asked anyone experiencing leaks in their home to...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy