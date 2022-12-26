Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Related
KLTV
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
Overton residents concerned with water issues after winter freeze
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — Regina Johnson has lived in Overton for 50 years, and over the weekend she woke up to no water which she said is becoming a recurrence. “I’m not feeling good about it, because the city wants to charge all these expensive water bills every month,” said Regina Johnson, Overton resident. The city […]
cbs19.tv
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bubbly from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bubbly — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bubbly is a 7-week-old lab-mix who, along with his five siblings, were born to a stray in Longview. . Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on...
KLTV
City of Jacksonville revamps trash pick-up services to keep neighborhoods clean
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas residents are upset over changes to trash pick-up services in their town. Jacksonville Assistant City Manager ReNissa Wade spoke about these changes. “Each and every customer will have a dedicated cart that is the same size, the same look, the same standard, and...
KLTV
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler
Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Lights for Lions at Caldwell Zoo gives a beacon of hope for lions in the wild
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Caldwell Zoo is asking for unwanted string lights in hopes to help lions in the wild. Now that Christmas is over and holiday lights are coming down, Caldwell Zoo is the perfect place to donate your Christmas string lights rather than throwing them away. The copper wire from the lights […]
KLTV
Boil water notice lifted for Gum Creek Water Supply customers
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice that was in effect for Gum Creek Water Supply customers in Cherokee County has been rescinded. As of 10:28 am Thursday, Gum Creek Water Supply customers are no longer required to boil their water. A boil water notice had been issued...
theeasttexasweekend.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend: December 29-January 1
If you’re looking for fun things to do in East Texas this weekend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our rundown of some fun things happening around the area!. If you know of another event, or see an inaccuracy below, please let us know here. THURSDAY,...
KLTV
Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
Longview Transit offers Safe-Ride-Home on New Year’s Eve
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Transit and local Budweiser distributor is preparing to provide a “Safe-Ride-Home” this New Year’s Eve. For the 16th consecutive year, Longview Transit will give free rides to anyone within the Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. The service is offered to the general […]
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs House Fire Started In Kitchen
The fire that heavily damaged a home in the 100-block of Jonas Street in Sulphur Springs may have started in the kitchen. Most of the damage was to the kitchen, attic, and roof, but the rest of the house had smoke and water damage. Fire officials say most of the contents of the living quarters below were untouched by the fire. There were no injuries.
inforney.com
East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference set for Jan. 13 in Tyler
Winter is the season when most fruit and nut trees are planted. For those that are sold “bare root,” dormant season planting is absolutely essential. If you’d like to learn more about producing edible crops in 2023, the annual East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church (11915 FM 2015, Tyler, Texas 75708) will offer both professional and amateur gardeners advice on figs, bunch grapes, muscadines, home vegetable production, peaches, plums, and the growing history of the 100-plus-year-old King’s Nursery in Tenaha.
Main water leak reported in Overton
OVERTON, Texas — The city of Overton has reported a six-inch leak in the water's main line on Williams Street. A Facebook post was made and says that customers might experience low water pressure due to the break in the line. The city of Overton is currently under a...
longviewtexas.gov
City Offices Closed for New Years
City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year’s Day. All city offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Jan. 2. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, but reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended through Friday, Jan. 6.
Wood County family physician retiring after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – After 40 years of practicing medicine in East Texas, Dr. Beverly Waddleton will start the new year in a new way, retired. After four decades of treating patients in her hometown of Quitman, Waddleton will officially retire on Jan. 1 of the new year. “It has been a very rewarding 40 […]
KLTV
City of Overton under boil water notice
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Overton issued a boil water notice on December 26. City officials did not clarify what exactly was the cause of the boil water notice nor did they provide an estimated time of resolution. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes,...
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
KLTV
East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - While the warmer East Texas temperatures may feel good to us, it could mean the return of some unwanted guests on your property. We’re talking about bugs. With a bone chilling Christmas week hard freeze, the last thing East Texans would be thinking of is...
fox4news.com
City of Kemp asks residents to conserve water
KEMP, Texas - The city of Kemp in Kaufman County is asking its residents to conserve water. The city says it needs to cut water usage in order for its plant to build the necessary elevation in its water towers. Kemp also asked anyone experiencing leaks in their home to...
Comments / 0