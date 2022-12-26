Read full article on original website
Boil water notice lifted for Gum Creek Water Supply customers
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice that was in effect for Gum Creek Water Supply customers in Cherokee County has been rescinded. As of 10:28 am Thursday, Gum Creek Water Supply customers are no longer required to boil their water. A boil water notice had been issued...
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
Slocum WSC customers in Anderson County under boil water notice
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has required Slocum Water Supply Corporation to notify customers in the Anderson County area to boil their water prior to consumption. The notice was issued due to low pressure to no water in the Camphill, well 3, route 3...
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches Caro Water Supply
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Caro Water Supply has issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure. The system had an interruption in service from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, and now customers are asked to boil their water until further notice. When the boil water notice...
City of Jacksonville revamps trash pick-up services to keep neighborhoods clean
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas residents are upset over changes to trash pick-up services in their town. Jacksonville Assistant City Manager ReNissa Wade spoke about these changes. “Each and every customer will have a dedicated cart that is the same size, the same look, the same standard, and...
SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA gardens are checking on their plants after last week’s freezing conditions. They prepared as hard as they could and brought in as many plants as they could inside greenhouses and also put frost blankets on the ones that were outside. The strong winds did...
Solid Waste Director recommends recycling instead of throwing away waste
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The holidays are a time for getting together with friends and family, and giving gifts to one another. It’s also a time where people produce the most waste out of the year. But there are ways you can reduce your impact this year. Instead of...
Lufkin, Nacogdoches in the Bull’s Eye for 2 Severe Weather Events
It didn't take long for the humidity and above-normal temperatures to filter back into the Pineywoods. Wasn't it just a couple of days ago that we were experiencing wind chills below zero?. Anyone who has lived in East Texas for a while knows that when the warmer temps come in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured after car strikes telephone pole on wet roadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole. Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked […]
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler
Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
All-mobilities-inclusive playground being installed at Ritchie Street Park in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One Nacogdoches Park is getting some major improvements in the coming months. The capital improvements plan for the City of Nacogdoches is part of the annual budget. That money, set aside in the 2022 budget, is going to improve Ritchie Street Park. Today, the project is...
First responders remind residents about importance of clearly displayed addresses
Scratched, old or totally missing numbers on mailboxes create a delay when first responders are getting to an emergency. Interim Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said sometimes it can be difficult to find addresses.
City of Tyler offers two places to recycle Christmas trees
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler. Residents can drop off their undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees starting Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 15 in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler.
Justin’s Kindness Project connects families in need with medical equipment no longer in use
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - After the death of 30-year-old Justin Mowery of Diboll, his father, Jerry Mowery, said it was difficult to look at the medical equipment left behind. “You remember what it was used for, and it would remind me of my son. Essentially, it was kind of like a trigger,” said Mowery.
Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crash has caused traffic delays on Toll 49, but no injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking the NB lane of Toll 49 near US-69. No one was injured, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton. As of about...
Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
