ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Boil water notice lifted for Gum Creek Water Supply customers

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice that was in effect for Gum Creek Water Supply customers in Cherokee County has been rescinded. As of 10:28 am Thursday, Gum Creek Water Supply customers are no longer required to boil their water. A boil water notice had been issued...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Slocum WSC customers in Anderson County under boil water notice

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has required Slocum Water Supply Corporation to notify customers in the Anderson County area to boil their water prior to consumption. The notice was issued due to low pressure to no water in the Camphill, well 3, route 3...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches Caro Water Supply

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Caro Water Supply has issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure. The system had an interruption in service from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, and now customers are asked to boil their water until further notice. When the boil water notice...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA gardens are checking on their plants after last week’s freezing conditions. They prepared as hard as they could and brought in as many plants as they could inside greenhouses and also put frost blankets on the ones that were outside. The strong winds did...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler

Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays

RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler offers two places to recycle Christmas trees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler. Residents can drop off their undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees starting Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 15 in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
GARRISON, TX
KLTV

Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler rollover crash closes NB lane of Toll 49

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler crash has caused traffic delays on Toll 49, but no injuries have been reported. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, blocking the NB lane of Toll 49 near US-69. No one was injured, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton. As of about...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
LINDALE, TX
LoneStar 92

But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?

So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy