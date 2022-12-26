Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store
WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
WSAW
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy police presence was reported early Thursday morning at a Kwik Trip in Weston. Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Highway 51. According to Marathon County Dispatch, people were asked to...
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody and is accused of burglarizing an Eau Claire day care twice this week. 23-year-old Michael Phillippi was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said Eau Claire Kindercare, which is located on the 2000 block...
wiproud.com
Man arrested for robbing Wisconsin gas station on Christmas Eve
TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Taylor County man is arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office identified that man as 36-year-old Tommy Wilkes. Around 6 pm Saturday, deputies got a report of a man entering a Cenex...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Clark County Man Found Safe After he Went Missing in Town of Butler
TOWN OF BUTLER, WI (WSAU) — A 67-year-old Thorp man was found safe after his family reported him missing overnight. Friends and family say Duane Smith was returning to his home when his vehicle got stuck near S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler Wednesday evening.
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 26, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Dec. 26:. A Merrill man, 54, will be cited following an incident on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23 in the Town of Harding. Just before 5 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a mailbox being struck and damaged on County Rd. E. The investigating deputy located a vehicle registration plate in the area of where the mailbox was struck, and made contact with the owner of the vehicle which matched the registration. The registered owner reportedly admitted to striking the mailbox after being run off the road by another motorist, and stated he was unaware he was required to report the incident. As a result, the man will be cited for failure to report to law enforcement and hit-and-run causing property damage.
drydenwire.com
18-Year-Old Male Charged With Causing Injuries To Passenger In Single-Vehicle Crash
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has found probable cause for criminal charges filed against Blake Siebert to proceed in Court regarding a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Barron County in September 2021. Charges were filed against Siebert after blood test results were received back from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman
GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sherrif’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Gilman. The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station. According to a press release, authorities are currently looking for the suspect. They say the public is not in danger. This is an active investigation....
Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released
Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
wxpr.org
Grooming trails after big snow, Lincoln County crash kills driver, bike libraries in Wisconsin
Trail groomers working hard to keep trails in shape along the U.P. Wisconsin border, driver killed in Lincoln County crash, more school campuses and libraries are adding bikes to their inventory to loan out.
seehafernews.com
Western Wisconsin Killer Wants New Trial
A young woman from western Wisconsin who’s serving a life sentence for stabbing a man to death back in 2018 wants a new trial. Ezra McCandless’ lawyers this week filed a motion for a new trial, ticking off a laundry list of things they said were problematic with her first case.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
UPDATED: Name Released in Fatal Lincoln County Crash
TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — One person has died as the result of a crash in the Town of Bradley on Monday. Officers say a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of County Roads U and A and went into the ditch. The vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Water Main Break Backs up Traffic on Rib Mountain Drive
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — Drivers in the Wausau area are being asked to avoid an area near Kwik Trip on Rib Mountain Drive. Crews are working to patch up a water main break in the area which has disrupted the water supply for several businesses including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Batteries Plus. One restaurant in the area, Red Robin, is also closed because of the incident.
The Abbotsford Killer Who Was Caught by His Mom
Photo by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashPhoto byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash. In 1995, Abbotsford, the picturesque city in Canada, experienced something horrifyingly insane. Two young girls, only in their teens were subjected to a brutal attack by a man who was later known as the Abbotsford killer. While one of the girls survived the traumatic attack, the other girl’s body was found floating in the Vedder River hours later.
Crash in Jackson County Wisconsin leaves one dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis – One person is dead after a crash in Jackson County, Wisconsin.According to Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were working on an active crash scene at milepost 115 on Interstate 94 when a second crash occurred. The deadly crash occurred when the driver of a GMC Sierra failed to slow sufficiently to avoid slower-moving traffic around the crash scene.The GMC rear-ended a vehicle and struck a trailer unit after leaving the roadway.The driver of the GMC later succumbed to his injuries despite troopers attempting life-saving efforts.Information on this crash is limited. Check here for more updates.
UPDATE: Name released of driver killed in Eau Claire County fatal crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Wausau area births, Dec. 27
Matt Witter and Melinda Rodehaver announce the birth of their daughter Lyla Noelle, born Dec. 22, 2022. Lyla weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Joshua Gumz and Rosie Niemi announce the birth of their daughter Samantha Jane, born at 1:19 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022. Samantha weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Nathan...
