ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Former Texas QB Hudson Card Will Transfer to Purdue, per Report

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ijfF_0jv0Xnlq00

The former four-star recruit is on the move.

Texas quarterback Hudson Card is expected to transfer to Purdue next season, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports .

Card is a former four-star recruit who spent the past three seasons with the Longhorns. After redshirting his first season, Card appeared in seven games in 2021 and entered 2022 as the starting quarterback. However, Card lost the starting job to Quinn Ewers, appearing in only one game after Week 5.

Despite having success when playing, totaling 1,523 passing yards with 11 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in 13 games since 2021, Card was never able to secure the starting role in Austin. With Ewers expected to stay, and Arch Manning arriving next year, there are few options for Card at Texas.

Therefore, Card has decided to head to Purdue, where he likely will take over as the starting quarterback. Current Purdue starter Aidan O’Connell is entering the 2023 NFL draft, and new head coach Ryan Walters successfully landed Card to succeed him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Texas Center Gave Huskies a Long Look During Recruiting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jake Majors has been to Seattle, seen the University of Washington up close and gave it some serious thought to playing for then Chris Petersen's coaching staff. Yet in the end, Texas's two-year starting center from the small town of Prosper in the Dallas metroplex...
SEATTLE, WA
LSUCountry

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Adds Unique NIL Deal

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has struck an obscure NIL deal as the Tigers prepare to head to Orlando for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The redshirt freshman signal-caller inked a deal with Cheez-It as announced on Tuesday. Nussmeier will stay in the hotel room labeled “Cheez-It Heaven” leading up to the bowl game next week along with other opportunities with the brand.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TexansDaily

Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?

Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

120K+
Followers
45K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy