Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory
With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect
Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory …. Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on...
cenlanow.com
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. According to CEEVT researchers, an increase in the virus that causes COVID-19...
KTBS
Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
KTBS
Water issues in Shreveport improving
SHREVEPORT, La. - Water issues continue to be the biggest topic of concern around the ArkLaTex even with some improvement today for Shreveport customers. But more work needs to be done. Crews have been out working since Christmas Eve when this arctic blast came through, freezing pipes and causing leaks.
KSLA
ArkLaTexans vent about water woes
(KSLA) — For many in the ArkLaTex, water pressure is a major problem right now. For some residents, they have no water and haven’t had it since temperatures plummeted throughout the area last week. “Can’t wash dishes, can’t flush toilets,” one frustrated Sabine Parish resident said. “We’re kind...
KTBS
Water system woes in Shreveport continue after winter blast
SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure. Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston. The problems...
KTBS
Water situation improving across Shreveport; boil advisory remains in place
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage believes it has restored water to the majority of its customers, but some residences may still be experiencing low water pressure. Repair crews have sacrificed their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to respond to many requests for private cutoffs and make...
KSLA
Bossier City reminds residents of fireworks law ahead of New Year’s
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The New Year is approaching and as fireworks will be set off for the occasion, the Bossier City Fire Department advises residents who plan to celebrate the holiday to keep a few important tips in mind. According to Bossier City’s law, fireworks can be sold...
ktalnews.com
West Central Bossier Water System boil advisory
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of West Central Bossier Parish should boil their water or use bottled water effective immediately due to a boil advisory issued by the West Central Bossier Water System. The advisory states that sixty-two service connections have been affected due to a GST tank...
KSLA
Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in the parish. The Caddo OHSEP has secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water has been delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it is being distributed. Water will be available for pickup until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 (while supplies last). Each vehicle will be given one case of water. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
magic1029fm.com
Boil Water Advisories Across The Shreveport Area and ArkLaTex
The Arctic blast may have come and gone, but, the after effects are still being felt in Shreveport and throughout the ArkLaTex. The following Boil Water Advisories are in effect throughout the ArkLaTex:. Boil Water Advisory for certain areas of the City of Shreveport. Residents of West Central Bossier Parish...
magic1029fm.com
When Will Water Service Be Fully Functional and Repaired In The Shreveport Area?
Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. The city says Department of Water and Sewerage crews continue to work around the clock assisting customers with shut-offs and containing main breaks as they find them. Crews are also out checking fire hydrants to bleed off air pockets that may hinder water pressure from reaching low-pressure areas.
KTBS
Next storm system arrives on Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker which is scheduled to bring rain to the ArkLaTex on Thursday and Friday was over the western US on Wednesday afternoon. This system increases our rain chance starting late tonight. The likelihood of precipitation becomes a probability for the latter part of Thursday.
ktalnews.com
Doctors warn respiratory infections will rise following the holidays
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local doctors are warning people that respiratory infections will be on the rise following the holidays. “Every year it’s this way, probably because it’s cold outside and people are inside more and close proximity to each other and certainly with the holidays and family gathering, people coming from different areas,“ said Mike Sewell, Chief of Hospital Medicine at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
Fire guts vacant house in MLK neighborhood; SFD investigating
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that gutted a house in Shreveport‘s Martin Luther King neighborhood late Wednesday night. Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Russell Road at 10:06 p.m. and arrived to find the single-story, wood-framed...
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
