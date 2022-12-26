Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Fantasy football: Key differential picks to help make up lost ground
In this week's Fantasy 606 podcast, we got into a discussion on how to make up ground on your rivals by finding those differential picks and going against the most highly-owned players in the game. Now, I think with some players you just have to accept you really have to...
Pele: My five-minute interview with Brazil great
Summer 2016 and, out of the blue, an email arrives. Would you like to interview Edson Arantes do Nascimento - aka Pele, aka the greatest footballer in the history of the game?. Predictably, there are some catches. Firstly, you have do it by telephone. Secondly, you have to ask him why he's coming to Scotland and, thirdly, you only have five minutes.
Pele: From breaking Welsh hearts to World Cup legend
Pele, who has died at the age of 82, described it as the most important goal of his long and illustrious career. The second-half goal which saw off stubborn Wales in the 1958 World Cup quarter-finals was not spectacular nor pretty. The 17-year-old's shot took a deflection off Wales defender...
Pele: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo among those paying tribute
"King" Pele "changed everything", says Brazil forward Neymar as tributes pour in for the late footballing legend. Arguably the greatest player ever, Pele died at the age of 82 on Thursday and current and former players took to social media to pay their respects. "Before Pele, football was only a...
