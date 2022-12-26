Read full article on original website
New details on water distribution, shower facilities for Jonesborough residents
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials have partnered with local YMCAs to give residents without water a place to take a shower. The town announced Wednesday that residents can shower at: YMCA of Greene County (404 Y St, Greeneville, TN 37745) Unicoi County Family YMCA in Erwin (Love St, Erwin, TN 37650) Kingsport Family YMCA (1840 […]
Jonesborough preparing to turn residential water on in phases
Washington County, TN leaders say after dozens of waterline leaks were repaired so far, water service for businesses is being restored, and residential water is next. Frigid cold weather over the holiday weekend caused severe damage to county water lines, sparking outages for around 80 percent of residents. A Wednesday...
Washington County residents react to water restoration plan
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water. But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response. “I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for […]
Boil water notice issued for Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boil water notice has been issued for Jonesborough Utility Department customers. According to Washington County officials, the boil water notice comes after crews are opening water lines to restore water to customers. Currently, the levels at one of the Jonesborough water tanks read 30 feet, about 500,000 gallons above the […]
Jonesborough plans to restart water service in phases
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough Water Department is looking to restart residential water service in south Washington County first. A utility system update said the town’s Persimmon Ridge water tank level increased by about 8 feet, or 400,000 gallons, between late Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Wednesday. That brought it to 21.32 feet (full is […]
More leaks located, repaired in Jonesborough water system
Several leaks in Jonesborough’s water system were detected and repaired Wednesday, including one repair in front of the historic Washington County Courthouse and a break in an eight-inch distribution line on Greenwood Drive, according to a news update from utility system officials. Washington County’s water installation crew that normally...
EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
Jonesborough Utilities begins restoring residential water Thursday morning
An update to the water services crisis in Washington County, Tennessee: Good news for Washington County residents affected by widespread water outages this week– Jonesborough Utility officials say they are starting to restore residential water first thing Thursday morning. A Wednesday night update says the Bumpass Cove-Embreeville area will be restored first, beginning at 8 AM.
Greene County mayor declares limited emergency over water issues
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county. The declaration directs the county’s utility districts to suspend water service to car washes in order to keep water flowing to homes and businesses. Morrison is also encouraging residents to conserve […]
Washington County, VA Govt. Center damaged after water lines rupture
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County Government Center in Abingdon is undergoing serious repairs and cleanup after the recent winter storm led to significant damage. News Channel 11 was granted access inside the building Tuesday after water lines ruptured during the arctic blast. County officials reported damage to both the first and second […]
Scott County PSA issues conserve water notice after water main breaks
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County PSA is asking customers on the Moccasin Gap Water System located in the Weber City, Yuma and Kermit areas to conserve water. According to a release from Scott County PSA, customers are being asked to “immediately stop using water for all but the most essential needs, and then […]
South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District is urging customers to boil water before consuming it. The utility announced late Tuesday that power interruptions and recent customer water line breaks have caused the district’s tanks to drop below critical levels. “Due to water tanks going dry we have reason to suspect that the […]
UPDATE: Jonesborough sees improvement in water tank levels; reports 19 leaks repaired
Jonesborough utility staff report on Tuesday evening that 19 water line leaks have been repaired across town. Emergency officials declared a state of emergency Monday in Washington County after a frigid holiday weekend wreaked havoc on what they called an “aging” water system. The most recent update Tuesday...
Newport Utilities advises some people boil water, asks people to reduce use after several water line breaks
NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Utilities said people in the Del Rio area should boil water for at least three minutes before using it after several water line breaks throughout the area. They said that customers along South Highway 340 and people in Del Rio were also experiencing a severe...
Water Restored To Jonesborough’s Business And Restaurant Owners
In what the Town of Jonesborough’s Utility District is calling a crucial first step for a phased restoration of residential water service, water service was restored to businesses and restaurants in Jonesborough on Tuesday night. The utility district is seeing an increase in the water in its tanks and are continuing to repair leaks. A press release from Washington County Tennessee says if things go well and water levels continue to rise inside tanks, the department will begin to restore water service to residential customers in a phased in method.
10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 80% of Jonesborough's 13,000 water customers were without service Tuesday afternoon and officials were unsure exactly when the system would have enough reserve water to begin restoring that service. 10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 80% of Jonesborough's 13,000...
Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend. Those affected include communities in the following areas: Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and areas north of 11-E and west of Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Utility Department […]
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023
Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. New childcare facility to open on UVA-Wise campus. New childcare facility to open on UVA-Wise campus. ‘Something Blue Bridal...
