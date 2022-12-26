ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District is urging customers to boil water before consuming it. The utility announced late Tuesday that power interruptions and recent customer water line breaks have caused the district’s tanks to drop below critical levels. “Due to water tanks going dry we have reason to suspect that the […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Washington County residents react to water restoration plan

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — With water service set to resume to customers in Bumpass Cove and Embreeville, Washington County residents are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of regaining water. But some are frustrated by the Town of Jonesborough’s response. “I don’t live in Bumpass Cove,” county resident Matoka Buck Sproles told WJHL. “I’m glad for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Boil Water Notice Now In Place For Jonesborough Water Customers

Work crews with the Jonesborough Utility Department continue bringing residential water customers back on tap, and now the utility is also issuing a boil water notice for drinking water. The department began reconnecting customers Thursday morning in the Bumpass Cove and Embreeville area, but the utility has been experiencing a loss of system water pressure which can introduce disease causing organisms into the water system. Because of that customers are being told to boil drinking water for three minutes before consuming. The tap water is safe for bathing and showering. Disease causing organisms such as fecal matter can bring on symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches. Customers will be informed when the boil water notice is lifted.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Water’s on: Some Jonesborough customers welcome tap …. Earl Greene went to bed Wednesday night hopeful he'd have...
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Bristol Motor Speedway closes Ice Rink Dec. 27 for maintenance

Officials with Bristol Motor Speedway say the ice rink at BMS is closed Tuesday due to needed maintenance. An announcement says although the ice rink is closed, the iconic Speedway in Lights remains open. The Ice Rink at BMS reopens on Wednesday from 1 to 9 PM, and remains open...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Emergency declaration issued in Greene County over water outages

(WCYB) — Greene County mayor Kevin Morrison has issued a limited county-wide Declaration of Emergency due to numerous water outages. The declaration directs utility agencies to suspend water service to car washes. Residents are asked to conserve water whenever possible. Morrison says most outages are being reported by North...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Jonesborough preparing to turn residential water on in phases

Washington County, TN leaders say after dozens of waterline leaks were repaired so far, water service for businesses is being restored, and residential water is next. Frigid cold weather over the holiday weekend caused severe damage to county water lines, sparking outages for around 80 percent of residents. A Wednesday...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough plans to restart water service in phases

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough Water Department is looking to restart residential water service in south Washington County first. A utility system update said the town’s Persimmon Ridge water tank level increased by about 8 feet, or 400,000 gallons, between late Tuesday afternoon and 9 a.m. Wednesday. That brought it to 21.32 feet (full is […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January

(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
TENNESSEE STATE
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Jonesborough Utility suspects major line leak; continues water bottle distribution

Jonesborough officials say Tuesday morning that crews have worked overnight to make repairs on numerous water line leaks across town, and that levels are rising in the system’s tanks. The update says a suspected large leak, which has yet to be located, is thought to be hurting the system the most. Crews continue to search all 500 miles of waterline for that potential major leak. Crews encourage anyone who sees water bubbling above ground to call at 423-753-1040.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Aftermath of a frigid weekend

The aftermath of a huge winter storm that passed through Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia left hardware stores short of heaters and resulted in nearly record-breaking service calls from first responders. Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said the agency received more than 50 weather-related calls from Friday,...
KINGSPORT, TN

