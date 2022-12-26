First Night Evanston is almost here. The city’s New Year’s Eve concert will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and will be hosted by musician Corky Siegel at the First United Methodist Church, 516 Church St. He will be joined by seven Evanston Township High School students who make up the Timezone Jazz Band and mindreader Chris Carter. It’s First Night’s 30th anniversary and first live show in three years. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $15 for students. Every concertgoer must wear a mask. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

