COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill had a broad smile on Thursday, not just because of how his unit has performed over the past three games. Hill was giddy because Joey Bosa returned to practice for the first time in three months. Bosa took part in 15 practice snaps after he was designated to return from injured reserve. The seventh-year linebacker has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin on Sept. 25 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I have a big smile on my face any time somebody mentions Joey. I know what it brings to this team,” Hill said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO