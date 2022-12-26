ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Illinois Proud

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report

The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the Bears’ next president and CEO, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Warren is one of several candidates with whom the franchise has...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Report: Carr Benching Made in Part to Prepare for Possible Trade

He signed a very team-friendly extension in April. View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the rest of the season and it appears the move could mean more than just resting up for 2023. It could be in an effort to make sure he’s healthy to play for another team.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Central Illinois Proud

Report: Josh Dobbs to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys

He signed to the team a week ago. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after ankle surgery, the Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
NASHVILLE, TN
Central Illinois Proud

Booger McFarland Offers Strong Take on Russell Wilson

The ESPN analyst alluded to the Broncos allowing their quarterback to make mistakes. View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and Russell Wilson have found themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons this season. Denver traded for the nine-time Pro Bowler in hopes he’d elevate the team’s offense to become a Super Bowl contender. Instead, the team is 4–11, and he is in the midst of the worst season of his career, leaving plenty of people to speak their minds on the ugly situation.
DENVER, CO
Central Illinois Proud

Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass

The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
DALLAS, TX
Central Illinois Proud

Oklahoma’s Michael Turk Provides Tour of Cheez-It Bowl Hotel Room

Other bowl games, take note: This is how it’s done. View the original article to see embedded media. Bowl games provide college football programs with golden opportunities to end their seasons on a positive note. There’s also the chance for seniors to suit up for one last game, and for younger players who didn’t see much game action to show what they can do in a competitive atmosphere.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Gundy Threatens to Pull Reporter’s Access Over Presser Question

‘Okay, well I might have to cut you out,’ the coach said after a question about staff changes. Oklahoma State football fell to 7–6 to end the 2022 season, losing the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to Wisconsin on Tuesday night, 24–17. The loss finishes off a relatively disappointing...
STILLWATER, OK
Central Illinois Proud

Cardinals’ JJ Watt Reveals Why He’s Retiring at Season’s End

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year admitted it was the “right time” for him to leave after 12 seasons. Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt opened up about what led to his retirement decision while speaking with the media on Wednesday. The Cardinals...
Central Illinois Proud

Doncic Asks for ‘Recovery Beer’ After Instant Classic Comeback

The Mavericks’ star guard made NBA history on Tuesday … then followed up with an all-time quote. View the original article to see embedded media. Luka Dončić made NBA history in dazzling fashion on Tuesday. The Mavericks guard became the first player in NBA history to...
