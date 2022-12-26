Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
thecomeback.com
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
thecomeback.com
Broncos owner reveals Russell Wilson future
It’s no secret that this has been a rough season for star quarterback Russell Wilson after joining the Denver Broncos during the offseason. He’s had what is without a doubt the worst season of his entire NFL career and has led the Broncos to an atrocious on-field product as the team has by far the worst offense in the league. But it appears that the team is still committed to him, even after a very public sideline altercation.
Look: Kealia Ohai, JJ Watt's Wife, Reacts To His Retirement Announcement
JJ Watt announced the 2022 NFL season will be his last on Tuesday. To celebrate Watt's illustrious career, many — including Watt's family — commented on his retirement on social media. Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt praised Watt, her husband, calling him "the greatest." ...
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team
Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Told Tua Tagovailoa After Game
Aaron Rodgers spoke highly of Tua Tagovailoa following their Christmas Day encounter. Per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, Rodgers praised the younger quarterback's professionalism and class. The Green Bay Packers star also said he gave Tagovailoa some advice following a comeback win over the Miami Dolphins. "I told him to take...
Look: Legendary Broncos Star Furious With Russell Wilson
The Broncos officially hit rock bottom this past Sunday, losing 51-14 to the Rams. Russell Wilson finished the game with 214 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. On Monday morning, Shannon Sharpe of FS1's "Undisputed" put Wilson on blast for his Christmas Day performance. "They let Russ cook on...
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: Cris Collinsworth's Comment On J.J. Watt Is Going Viral
For those who may not know, NBC's Cris Collinsworth was a heck of a receiver for the Bengals back in the 80s. The three-time Pro Bowler out of Florida was a 6-5 burner who posted 1,000-yard years in four of his eight NFL seasons. But after news of J.J. Watt's...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired
The Denver Broncos pulled the plug on Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. They decided to part ways with him just 15 games into his tenure after they hit rock bottom on Sunday evening. They fell to 4-11 following a 51-14 loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay Packers...
Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper's Quarterback Rankings
Mel Kiper Jr. debuted his quarterback rankings on Monday night and they were a lot different than people expected them to be. Kiper Jr., who's one of the top NFL Draft analysts on ESPN, has Will Levis as his top quarterback, not Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Kiper Jr. has Young and STroud round out his top three, and then has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as his QB4.
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium
Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Steve Young's Suggestion
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is once again in concussion protocol. He got tested for symptoms on Monday following the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and sure enough, he had some. It's the second time that Tagovailoa has had one this season. It's led some...
Robert Griffin III Makes Feelings On Tua's Situation Very Clear
Robert Griffin III added to the public's growing concern about Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion on Sunday. Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season. It was initially believed he sustained another one earlier in the season, but the Miami Dolphins said he left the Week 3 game with a back injury.
NFL World Speculating About Aaron Rodgers, Broncos
The Nathaniel Hackett era came to an end in Denver on Monday afternoon. The Denver Broncos parted ways with the first-year head coach after they got embarrassed on Sunday by the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams, 51-14. Hackett will finish his Broncos tenure with a 4-11 record. After Hackett was originally...
Comments / 0