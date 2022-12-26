Read full article on original website
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 17 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday’s huge game with AFC playoff implications between the visiting and favored Bills and the Bengals. The Bills (12-3) head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals (11-4) for Monday Night Football in Week 17. This game has the second-highest game total of the week...
Colts vs. Giants Week 17: Odds, Spread, Best Bets and Predictions
The Giants are in a "win and in" scenario for the playoffs while the Colts are looking like a lock for a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Colts are now the worst team in the NFL based on points allowed (357) compared to points scored (248), a -109 point differential. To put that number in perspective, the Bills have the best point differential at +157, 49ers are at +145, and the Eagles sit at +137.
Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 Odds: Both Teams Try to Snap Long Losing Streak
The Falcons rewarded bettors early in the season with a 6-0 against the spread record but have covered just twice in their last nine games. Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17.
2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Texans, Colts and Panthers Pick QBs
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis land with QB-needy teams. We are only a couple of days away from the ball dropping in Times Square and the calendar flipping to 2023. While two weeks remain in the NFL regular season and 14...
Fantasy Football Players Panic Over Derrick Henry Injury News
The Fantasy Football Championships are this week and some teams will likely be without their star performer. Fantasy football managers who have rode Derrick Henry to their league’s championship will likely need to look elsewhere for support in Week 17. That’s because the productive rusher is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Thursday Night game against the Cowboys due to a hip injury. With the Titans only needing to defeat the Jaguars to secure a playoff berth and the AFC South title, Henry is unlikely to be in action. That means Hassan Haskins is projected to lead this backfield for Tennessee on Thursday night.
Five Most Shocking Betting Upsets of 2022
These five upsets could have lined your pockets but at the very least, they were amazing to witness!. It's been an incredible year for both sports bettors and the sports betting industry, reaching a record-setting revenue of $1.68 billion in 2022, according to the American Gaming Association in its Q3 revenue report. The total represents an 80.6% increase compared to the previous year, and more growth is expected as more states come online.
Rams-Chargers Week 17 Betting Preview
The battle for Los Angeles puts the Chargers at near-touchdown total favorites against the Rams in Week 17. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth last week, giving them their first postseason appearance since 2018. Despite their success, Los Angeles has been outscored by 11 points this year. Based on the current standings in the AFC, the Chargers would face the Bengals in the first round of the playoffs.
LSU Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte to Declare for 2023 NFL Draft
The single-game SEC receiving record holder previously announced he would return to school in 2023. After helping LSU reach the SEC title game in coach Brian Kelly’s first season, Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is moving on to the next level. "After careful thoughts and consideration, I will be...
Oklahoma’s Michael Turk Provides Tour of Cheez-It Bowl Hotel Room
Other bowl games, take note: This is how it’s done. View the original article to see embedded media. Bowl games provide college football programs with golden opportunities to end their seasons on a positive note. There’s also the chance for seniors to suit up for one last game, and for younger players who didn’t see much game action to show what they can do in a competitive atmosphere.
Kentucky Great Tyler Ulis to Join John Calipari’s Staff, per Report
The 2016 SEC Player of the Year was severely injured in a car crash in February. View the original article to see embedded media. A beloved former Kentucky basketball star is coming home. Former Wildcats guard Tyler Ulis, a key cog on Kentucky’s legendary 38-1 team from 2014-15, who went...
Report: Josh Dobbs to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
He signed to the team a week ago. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after ankle surgery, the Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Report: NFL to Fine Mac Jones for Low Hit on Eli Apple
For the first time in his career, the Patriots quarterback faces a punishment from the league. The NFL plans to fine Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for the low hit he levied on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game between the two AFC teams, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.
Report: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to Enter Transfer Portal
The Demon Deacons star is expected to land at a national powerhouse. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, with a strong possibility that he’ll land at Notre Dame next season. Hartman, who’s spent the last five seasons with...
2022’s Biggest Comebacks in Sports
From tennis matches to NFL and WNBA games, to the madness of March in college basketball, 2022 gave us rallies, resurgences and downright return-from-the-dead’s that we’ll never forget. There were many exhilarating and shocking moments in sports this year, but some of the most thrilling happened when we...
Dolphins Confirm Tagovailoa Concussion, Tab Bridgewater to Start
It’s unclear how or when he sustained the injury in Sunday’s game against the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion and is day-to-day. He also named Teddy Bridgewater the starter in the event Tagovailoa can’t play Sunday against the Patriots.
Josh Norman Pauses Coffee Career for Comeback With Panthers
The cornerback traded in his cleats for espresso machines and business meetings after the 2021 season. In the wake of cornerback Jaycee Horn’s injury, the Panthers turned to an Atlanta coffee shop for reinforcement. Lo and behold, Carolina found veteran cornerback Josh Norman working at his mother’s business, Omni...
RGIII: Tua Tagovailoa ‘Should Not Play’ for Rest of Year
The former Heisman Trophy winner made his thoughts on Tagovailoa’s playing status abundantly clear. Fresh concerns over Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion history are back in the NFL discourse after the third-year player entered the concussion protocol once again following the team’s Sunday loss to the Packers. On Monday, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III argued that the team should shut him down for the season.
Raiders Benching Carr, Starting Stidham for Rest of Season
Coach Josh McDaniels noted that the team wants to give the younger quarterbacks more play time. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Derek Carr will sit out for the remainder of the season. In his place, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games against...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report
The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the Bears’ next president and CEO, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Warren is one of several candidates with whom the franchise has...
Nine NFL Records That Could Be Broken by Season’s End
The league’s 17-game regular season puts several records in jeopardy. View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 season marks just the second year that the NFL is playing 17 games in the regular season—giving players and teams one extra game to take aim at the record books.
