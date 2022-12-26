Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Burst pipes causes flooding in Eastpointe shelter for pregnant, at-risk mothers
EASTPOINTE, MI (WXYZ) — On Monday, an Eastpointe shelter that serves young, at-risk mothers experienced major flooding after pipes burst in their facility. Joella Bush, the director of Gianna House says the frozen and busted pipes forced all the women to leave. "As you can see this area was...
fox2detroit.com
Riverview apartment residents living in hotel after flooding in numerous buildings
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Many residents of Riverview Crossings were forced to leave their apartments over the holiday weekend and relocate to a hotel. "They said, 'We're not going extending no more, you can move back in.' I'm going to move back into this (expletive). I don't think so," Donald Madaris said.
Kroger in Dundee evacuated when pipe bursts, floods store (VIDEO)
Dundee Police said the broken pipe sent water gushing into the entry way and bottle return area of the store on Monroe Street late Tuesday morning.
Bedroom fire at Ypsilanti Township home displaces 3 adults
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Three people were displaced from their Ypsilanti Township home Tuesday morning when a fire broke out inside one of their bedrooms. Fire crews were called at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, to a home on Justin Court for a reported structure fire, according to the Ypsilanti Township Fire Department.
Tv20detroit.com
Impact of freeze-thaw on MI roads and what municipalities are doing to prepare
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Southfield Road near Mount Vernon is one of the many surfaces the Oakland County Road Commission says it’s keeping a close eye on as temperatures start to rise. “I actually came out the gas station and the whole was covered up with...
Neighbors concerned about road conditions after car goes into sinkhole
People living in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood in Detroit say they're concerned about the safety of roads after a driver went into a sinkhole Tuesday.
Tv20detroit.com
At least 1 dead after home sets fire, collapsed in Detroit
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, one man is dead after a home set fire in Detroit. His cause of death is currently undetermined. The incident happened on Florida Street at around 4:45 Thursday morning. Police say when they arrived on scene, the house was completely engulfed in...
Pipe burst in parking garage causes thousands of dollars in damage
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Fire crews in Ann Arbor have responded to more than a dozen calls of frozen pipes bursting the last few days, most recently at a parking garage downtown at the City Club Apartments located off First Street. Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says a sprinkler pipe burst around 1 a.m. Monday, causing at least $10,000 of damage to the parking structure itself. Fortunately, no vehicles were destroyed and no homes were affected.Kennedy says the situation could have been much worse."None of the residents had to be evacuated. We were able to shut the water off, so they basically have to thaw everything, remove the ice, and then there's the matter of removing the water once it's unfrozen," he said.Kennedy says the repairs could take weeks or maybe even months.
Tv20detroit.com
Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas
(WXYZ) — "This is ridiculous, and this is stupid," Katilya Fairchild said. "This is unsafe." Katilya Fairchild is a resident of a southwest Detroit apartment complex that sparked a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began...
fox2detroit.com
Resident fed up with Inkster Housing Commission after busted pipes flood home, leave her without water
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is frustrated and wants change after her home managed by the Inkster Housing Commission flooded due to frozen pipes over the weekend. "I just want help," said the woman, who wants to remain anonymous. "My house is damaged. I had a flood due to broken pipes."
Tv20detroit.com
MSP arrest driver speeding upwards of 100 mph on Detroit streets
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police arrested a driver Wednesday night for speeding at excess of 100mph going southbound on Hoover. He later headed onto Gratiot before ditching his car on Burden and Yorkshire in Detroit. This incident was caught on chopper video and posted online by MSP. His car...
WNEM
4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas
A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
Residents of Midtown Detroit apartments were without heat and running water
UPDATE: Apartment building residents reported Tuesday morning that heat and water service had been restored, although the building still lacked hot water. Residents of a Midtown Detroit apartment building spent much of their Christmas weekend without working heat or running water, bringing some to wear winter coats to bed and others to use...
kisswtlz.com
Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society
The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
downriversundaytimes.com
Dine and dasher forced to pay up
WYANDOTTE — A 21-year-old Wyandotte man who attempted to flee a restaurant in the 800 block of Biddle Avenue on Dec. 16 without paying his bill was tracked down by police officers at his residence to settle his account. The man was reportedly causing a disturbance and attempting to...
downriversundaytimes.com
Traffic stop for stolen license plate
TAYLOR — A driver with a license plate reported as stolen was subject to a traffic stop the night of Dec. 14 in the Meijer parking lot, 14640 Pardee Road. The driver, a 24-year-old Westland woman, said the car, a maroon 2009 Chevy Impala, belonged to her boyfriend, a 25-year-old Detroit man. However, while the vehicle was registered to another person with the boyfriend’s last name, the plate was not registered to the vehicle and was reported stolen out of Taylor five days earlier.
The Oakland Press
Shopper drops gun at Somerset Collection, leading to panic
Troy police say they received multiple calls about a potential active shooter at the Somerset Collection after a shopper dropped a handgun that he was legally carrying, and the magazine and some bullets ejected. The incident occurred late Friday morning, Dec. 23, at the shopping center at Big Beaver Road...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County residents may get water-bill help
Residents who are behind in paying their water bills or facing a service shut-off can get help from a partnership between the Oakland County Water Resources Commission and Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency. Those who qualify could get up to $1,500 in payments on their water bills and stop a shut-off plan.
