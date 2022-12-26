ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tv20detroit.com

At least 1 dead after home sets fire, collapsed in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, one man is dead after a home set fire in Detroit. His cause of death is currently undetermined. The incident happened on Florida Street at around 4:45 Thursday morning. Police say when they arrived on scene, the house was completely engulfed in...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pipe burst in parking garage causes thousands of dollars in damage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Fire crews in Ann Arbor have responded to more than a dozen calls of frozen pipes bursting the last few days, most recently at a parking garage downtown at the City Club Apartments located off First Street.  Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says a sprinkler pipe burst around 1 a.m. Monday, causing at least $10,000 of damage to the parking structure itself. Fortunately, no vehicles were destroyed and no homes were affected.Kennedy says the situation could have been much worse."None of the residents had to be evacuated. We were able to shut the water off, so they basically have to thaw everything, remove the ice, and then there's the matter of removing the water once it's unfrozen," he said.Kennedy says the repairs could take weeks or maybe even months.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Fire sparks in Detroit apartment complex with no heat since Christmas

(WXYZ) — "This is ridiculous, and this is stupid," Katilya Fairchild said. "This is unsafe." Katilya Fairchild is a resident of a southwest Detroit apartment complex that sparked a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the fire inside Across the Park apartments on Annabelle St. began...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

MSP arrest driver speeding upwards of 100 mph on Detroit streets

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police arrested a driver Wednesday night for speeding at excess of 100mph going southbound on Hoover. He later headed onto Gratiot before ditching his car on Burden and Yorkshire in Detroit. This incident was caught on chopper video and posted online by MSP. His car...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Broken pipes leave Inkster woman without water on Christmas

A woman whose home is managed by the Inkster Housing Commission said she dealt with flooding and no water this Christmas due to broken pipes. While the issue was eventually fixed Monday, she said it isn't the first time she's had problems with the pipes and wants something to change.
INKSTER, MI
kisswtlz.com

Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society

The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Dine and dasher forced to pay up

WYANDOTTE — A 21-year-old Wyandotte man who attempted to flee a restaurant in the 800 block of Biddle Avenue on Dec. 16 without paying his bill was tracked down by police officers at his residence to settle his account. The man was reportedly causing a disturbance and attempting to...
WYANDOTTE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Traffic stop for stolen license plate

TAYLOR — A driver with a license plate reported as stolen was subject to a traffic stop the night of Dec. 14 in the Meijer parking lot, 14640 Pardee Road. The driver, a 24-year-old Westland woman, said the car, a maroon 2009 Chevy Impala, belonged to her boyfriend, a 25-year-old Detroit man. However, while the vehicle was registered to another person with the boyfriend’s last name, the plate was not registered to the vehicle and was reported stolen out of Taylor five days earlier.
TAYLOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Shopper drops gun at Somerset Collection, leading to panic

Troy police say they received multiple calls about a potential active shooter at the Somerset Collection after a shopper dropped a handgun that he was legally carrying, and the magazine and some bullets ejected. The incident occurred late Friday morning, Dec. 23, at the shopping center at Big Beaver Road...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County residents may get water-bill help

Residents who are behind in paying their water bills or facing a service shut-off can get help from a partnership between the Oakland County Water Resources Commission and Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency. Those who qualify could get up to $1,500 in payments on their water bills and stop a shut-off plan.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

