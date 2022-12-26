Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 16 is officially in the books, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East with a 35-13 road win over the Chicago Bears. However, there are still multiple teams fighting for a playoff spot, and our experts scanned the entire slate to find their best bets. They made NFL Week 17 picks against the spread and an early prediction for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers matchup.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO