Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse sputters in second half of Pinstripe Bowl, drops first bowl game since 2004

New York — Syracuse football was sent sputtering midway through the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl like a lawn mower with a faulty engine. After a field goal and a defensive stop put SU within four points of Minnesota, the Orange offense charged 49 yards downfield in three plays, seemingly en route to a touchdown that would give it its first lead of the game.
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Minnesota

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University football team is making its third appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl Thursday. Their opponent is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN. ESPN can be...
waer.org

Syracuse football’s new coordinators

Syracuse Football entered an unfamiliar galaxy recently. The Orange experienced a successful season on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. SU completed its regular season 7-5 after a 6-0 start to the campaign. However, the ‘Cuse lost two of its elder statesmen that had a lot to do with the success Syracuse experienced this year. SU’s offensive coordinator Robert Anae left for the same job at NC State. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Tony White departed for the same gig at Nebraska.
Syracuse.com

NFL Week 17 picks against the spread & predictions for all 16 games

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 16 is officially in the books, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East with a 35-13 road win over the Chicago Bears. However, there are still multiple teams fighting for a playoff spot, and our experts scanned the entire slate to find their best bets. They made NFL Week 17 picks against the spread and an early prediction for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers matchup.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch fall Laval Rocket, 6-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Laval Rocket, 6-3, tonight at Place Bell. The loss snaps the Crunch’s four-game winning streak and moves the team to 13-10-2-2 on the season. The eight-game season series against the Rocket is now knotted at 1-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse sits in second at Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Wrestling Tournament

Wrestlers went to toe-to-toe in the annual Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Tournament at SUNY Oswego on Wednesday. Section VI’s Niagara-Wheatfield currently leads the team standings with 111.5 points. Cicero-North Syracuse is second with 110 points, while Camden is third with 107. Section V’s Webster Thomas is fourth with 96 and host Fulton currently sits in fifth with 91.
Syracuse.com

7 interesting people we met in Syracuse in 2022; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 28)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Warmer weather starts today: See the five-day forecast. CNY’S BEST DESSERTS OF 2022: Yesterday, we shared the best dishes that our food writers tasted in 2022 in Central New York. Well, no great meal is complete without dessert. Here you can check out our writers’ favorite desserts of 2022, including cheesecake from The Restaurant at Elderberry Pond in Auburn (above). (Jared Paventi photo)
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

