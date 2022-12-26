Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Syracuse sputters in second half of Pinstripe Bowl, drops first bowl game since 2004
New York — Syracuse football was sent sputtering midway through the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl like a lawn mower with a faulty engine. After a field goal and a defensive stop put SU within four points of Minnesota, the Orange offense charged 49 yards downfield in three plays, seemingly en route to a touchdown that would give it its first lead of the game.
Mikel Jones will not play in Pinstripe Bowl after declaring for NFL Draft on Wednesday
New York — Less than 24 hours after declaring for the NFL draft, Mikel Jones emerged from the locker room at Yankee Stadium alongside his teammates — but he wasn’t in uniform. Jones will watch his Syracuse football teammates play the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday afternoon from...
Where to Watch: SU vs. Minnesota
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University football team is making its third appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl Thursday. Their opponent is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN. ESPN can be...
Pinstripe Bowl: How to watch Syracuse vs. Minnesota, time, TV channel, live stream
The Syracuse Orange face down the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Thursday, December 29 (12/29/2022) at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling...
How do Judah Mintz’s stats compare with other Syracuse freshman point guards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Comparing current Syracuse players to past Orange greats can be a fun exercise, but sometimes those comparisons fall short. In those instances, it’s fun to look at the raw numbers. I did a little of both in order to answer the first question in this...
Reliving 2003: Syracuse basketball shoots the lights out in a 109-79 victory vs. Albany
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. NO CONTEST AT DOME.
Syracuse football’s new coordinators
Syracuse Football entered an unfamiliar galaxy recently. The Orange experienced a successful season on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. SU completed its regular season 7-5 after a 6-0 start to the campaign. However, the ‘Cuse lost two of its elder statesmen that had a lot to do with the success Syracuse experienced this year. SU’s offensive coordinator Robert Anae left for the same job at NC State. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Tony White departed for the same gig at Nebraska.
NFL Week 17 picks against the spread & predictions for all 16 games
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 16 is officially in the books, and the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East with a 35-13 road win over the Chicago Bears. However, there are still multiple teams fighting for a playoff spot, and our experts scanned the entire slate to find their best bets. They made NFL Week 17 picks against the spread and an early prediction for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers matchup.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: There’s a new No. 1 this week (and they earned it)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― For the fourth time this season, there’s a new No. 1 in the ACC Power Rankings. The Miami Hurricanes rose from No. 4 a week ago to No. 1 in this week’s rankings thanks in large part to their win over previous No. 1 Virginia last week.
Wondering what Syracuse’s basketball team does well and not so well? Stats to ponder
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse men’s basketball players returned to campus over the Christmas holiday. Their coach, Jim Boeheim, said the team would embark on six intense days of practice before meeting Boston College in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday at 2 p.m. “We’re just going to have...
Dino Babers: Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen has same work ethic as Chris Elmore
New York — Syracuse football might be losing Chris Elmore, but Dino Babers thinks he’s got another workhorse like the fullback on his roster.
Syracuse Crunch fall Laval Rocket, 6-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Laval Rocket, 6-3, tonight at Place Bell. The loss snaps the Crunch’s four-game winning streak and moves the team to 13-10-2-2 on the season. The eight-game season series against the Rocket is now knotted at 1-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender...
A Baldwinsville alum reflects on dominant college career, and 18 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Ben Timmons usually spends this time in late December training for indoor track season.
Cicero-North Syracuse sits in second at Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Wrestling Tournament
Wrestlers went to toe-to-toe in the annual Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Tournament at SUNY Oswego on Wednesday. Section VI’s Niagara-Wheatfield currently leads the team standings with 111.5 points. Cicero-North Syracuse is second with 110 points, while Camden is third with 107. Section V’s Webster Thomas is fourth with 96 and host Fulton currently sits in fifth with 91.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
Sign up for the 2023 Post-Standard Masters bowling tournament
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 64th Post-Standard Masters bowling tournament gets underway with qualifying Feb. 11 and 12 at AMF Strike ‘N Spare in Syracuse. Sign up for the tournament by printing the registration form below and mailing it in with your entry fee to P.O. Box 239 East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Mikel Jones’ powerful leadership: SU captain spoke up when his grandfather needed his leg amputated
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last summer, Mikel Jones made a phone call that would ensure his grandfather was around to see him play his final game in Syracuse. Jones’ grandfather was facing medical issues and needed to have his leg amputated.
Bishop Ludden’s Amarah Streiff becomes school’s all-time leading scorer, passes ‘her idol’
Not a single basketball player has scored more points for Bishop Ludden than Amarah Streiff. The all-state forward reached 1,815 points during a girls basketball game against Section II’s Shenendehowa on Wednesday. She passed Danielle Rauch, who finished her career in 2018 with 1,811 career points.
7 interesting people we met in Syracuse in 2022; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 28)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Warmer weather starts today: See the five-day forecast. CNY’S BEST DESSERTS OF 2022: Yesterday, we shared the best dishes that our food writers tasted in 2022 in Central New York. Well, no great meal is complete without dessert. Here you can check out our writers’ favorite desserts of 2022, including cheesecake from The Restaurant at Elderberry Pond in Auburn (above). (Jared Paventi photo)
Girls basketball roundup: Auburn senior’s 4th quarter explosion key in OT victory over Henninger
Auburn senior Leah Middleton scored 18 of her 32 points during the fourth quarter of a Salt City Athletic Conference matchup against Henninger on Wednesday.
