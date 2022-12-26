Read full article on original website
Related
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
Did You Know These Real-Life Couples Have Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together?
Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples. Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster...
These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today
It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Lost 96 Pounds Prior To Concerning Health Revelations: Source
Celine Dion lost "96 pounds" in the months leading up to her recent shocking health announcement.In addition to her drastic weight loss, friends and family of Dion were concerned the "My Heart Will Go On" singer had been overworking herself for years and not allowing her health to take a priority, according to insiders close to the 54-year-old icon."She never did know when to stop," a source dished on Monday, December 19, more than two weeks after Dion postponed her 2023 tour until 2024 and revealed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.CELINE DION MAY 'NOT BE ABLE' TO RETURN TO THE...
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
People left 'crying their eyes out' after watching new season of Netflix show
Viewers are balling their eyes out after watching a new season of an emotional Netflix show. Season two of Firefly Lane has dropped on the platform and people are 'ugly crying' after binge-watching all nine episodes. Check the trailer out below - warning - you might need a tissue box...
CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show
CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Death Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After Being The First & Last Guest On 'Ellen Show'
Jennifer Aniston has spoken out after the devasting death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who took his own life at the age of 40 on Tuesday, December 13."Heartbroken. The pure love and joy you brought unto this world will be so deeply missed,” Aniston, 53, wrote of The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed DJ. “Rest in peace, beautiful soul.”The Friends star wrote the kind words alongside a recent video of Aniston and Boss embracing in a hug during the final episode of the renowned talk show. The award-winning actress additionally shared a sweet video of the late DJ and his wife, Allison...
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene
The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid
One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
Following Explosive Fall Finale, Chicago Fire Showrunners Talk The Aftermath Of Stella's Fateful Decision And Surprise Character Return
As Chicago Fire heads into hiatus until 2023, the showrunners had some answers about what happens after Stella made a big call and somebody unexpected turned up.
Comments / 2