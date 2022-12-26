Central Iowa eyes warmer weather; 40s return midweek

Snowfall into Monday morning added another 2 to 3 inches to snow packs around Central Iowa, locking in one more chilly evening across the state.

The highest totals were along and north of Highway 20, where 3 inches fell in Iowa Falls and Hampton, with 2 inches around the Des Moines Metro.

Temperatures will dip into the low single digits again overnight into Tuesday, but south winds are about to change things around quickly.

Highs will climb into the 40s on Wednesday, with even a few 50-degree highs possible on Thursday. 40s could continue to linger in southern Iowa through the end of the week.

Northern Iowa will struggle to warm up much more than the thirties, especially for the first couple of days, as there is a deeper snowpack to hold temperatures back while it melts.

Expect overnights to see a decent bit of fog as we head into New Year’s Weekend. Late night travelers should keep this in mind.

