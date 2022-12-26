ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Aggravation increases even as an end to Asheville water outages looms

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Most Asheville residents without water can expect their service to resume sometime Friday, according to David Melton, director of water resources for the city of Asheville. Tens of thousands of people have been affected by outages, many now going several days without running water, and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Officials anticipate everyone to have water in the next 36 hours

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville said Thursday that all three treatment facilities are now back online as the Water Department continues to work to restore service to the community. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, officials confirmed the water is moving through the system and filling storage...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable

HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
HIGHLANDS, NC
WLOS.com

About 150 Canton water customers left dry after frigid weekend

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Canton is experiencing some water outages, mostly in residential areas. About 150 customers are impacted. Mayor Zeb Smathers said town leaders anticipated problems because of the extreme cold temperatures that hit the area last weekend and alerted customers to stock up on water.
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

City-wide water issue forces closure of airport facilities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water woes in the city of Asheville's southern district are impacting homes, businesses and travelers across the region. At the Asheville Regional Airport, bathrooms were closed Tuesday morning after issues with extremely low water pressure. The low water pressure also means restaurants at the airport...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Despite water outage, emergency services remain available

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department wants to assure residents, even if they do not have water, they are able to help in an emergency. "The Asheville Fire Department and all fire departments actually have contingency plans so if a fire occurs, we definitely will have water available," said Kelly Klope, public information officer with the Asheville Fire Department.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The City of Asheville is recommending customer boil their water after extremely cold temperatures causing multiple issues with the system. Officials say water line breaks have caused a loss of pressure. There is no confirmation of the water being contaminated, but the potential for it. A notice of potential low pressure or no water has also been issued for about 38,000 customers. The city is asking residents to conserve water until the system is fully operational.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 142

WLOS — It's the AnchorMOMS Holiday Edition!. Enjoy an end-of-year recap of some of our favorite episodes!. The AnchorMOMS hope all of the moms out there are able to steal a couple of moments to themselves and enjoy some of our best moments. Happy Holidays!!. Find us on Apple...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Self-Determination: Mountain residents celebrate second day of Kwanzaa

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Communities in Western North Carolina honored the second day of Kwanzaa on Tuesday. The seven-day celebration is a time when many African American communities celebrate heritage and history, with each day representing a different principal. The seven principles of Kwanzaa include:. Umoja (Unity) Kujichagulia...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

