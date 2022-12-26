WLOS — The City of Asheville is recommending customer boil their water after extremely cold temperatures causing multiple issues with the system. Officials say water line breaks have caused a loss of pressure. There is no confirmation of the water being contaminated, but the potential for it. A notice of potential low pressure or no water has also been issued for about 38,000 customers. The city is asking residents to conserve water until the system is fully operational.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO