Aggravation increases even as an end to Asheville water outages looms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Most Asheville residents without water can expect their service to resume sometime Friday, according to David Melton, director of water resources for the city of Asheville. Tens of thousands of people have been affected by outages, many now going several days without running water, and...
As water begins flowing to some Asheville customers, others may have 48 hours to wait
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's southern water treatment facility went back online about noon Wednesday, but city water director David Melton said restoring service to the thousands who have been without for several days will be a gradual process. Lines have to be flushed, water quality tested and the lines refilled.
Many South Asheville businesses doing what they can to stay open without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The motto has been to prepare for the worst while hoping for the best as South Asheville businesses dealt with diminishing water pressure and a boil water advisory Tuesday. Officials at the North Carolina Arboretum said people who wanted to hike and others who wanted...
Consumer Reports: Never never use your range or gas oven as a heat source
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — You’ve heard the warnings before: Never, ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet, Consumer Reports found that an alarming number of families still do, putting their health and safety at risk. With colder weather here, CR offers some safer heating alternatives. Safety...
'All of our water just stopped:' Businesses close after widespread outages in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Numerous Asheville businesses were forced to close Tuesday because of ongoing water outages. “About 8:30 last night, all of our water just stopped,” said Emily Finneran, general manager of Vinnie’s on Hendersonville Road. She said the restaurant was packed when the water suddenly...
Officials anticipate everyone to have water in the next 36 hours
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville said Thursday that all three treatment facilities are now back online as the Water Department continues to work to restore service to the community. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, officials confirmed the water is moving through the system and filling storage...
Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable
HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
About 150 Canton water customers left dry after frigid weekend
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Canton is experiencing some water outages, mostly in residential areas. About 150 customers are impacted. Mayor Zeb Smathers said town leaders anticipated problems because of the extreme cold temperatures that hit the area last weekend and alerted customers to stock up on water.
City-wide water issue forces closure of airport facilities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water woes in the city of Asheville's southern district are impacting homes, businesses and travelers across the region. At the Asheville Regional Airport, bathrooms were closed Tuesday morning after issues with extremely low water pressure. The low water pressure also means restaurants at the airport...
'We anticipate returning to full service soon' Asheville water treatment plant back online
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A water treatment facility that's contributed to part of Asheville's widespread water outage situation is now back online. Asheville city officials provided the following update at 5 p.m. on Wednesday:. The southern water treatment facility is back online as of noon today (December 28) and...
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
2022 in Review: A look at this year's top stories from across Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From snowstorms to high winds, heartbreak to harrowing tales, it's been a year full of major headlines across Western North Carolina. Here's a look at the top viewed stories from each month. JANUARY. The year started off with a major snowstorm for many across the...
Despite water outage, emergency services remain available
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department wants to assure residents, even if they do not have water, they are able to help in an emergency. "The Asheville Fire Department and all fire departments actually have contingency plans so if a fire occurs, we definitely will have water available," said Kelly Klope, public information officer with the Asheville Fire Department.
Water woes: Outages for many likely to continue for next 24-48 hours, city officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville's Water Director, David Melton, estimated that about 35,000 people were without water as of Tuesday, Dec. 27. He said he believes that is up from the day before. "It is a critical issue to restore water for the city and the...
Servers, drinkers put on notice - Don't overdo it in New Year's celebrations
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's the time of year when people enjoy alcoholic beverages at bars and breweries, so the Western North Carolina Regional DWI Taskforce is reminding folks to be careful and servers to be aware of their liability. “We've got a good group of people, employee-wise,” said...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville is recommending customer boil their water after extremely cold temperatures causing multiple issues with the system. Officials say water line breaks have caused a loss of pressure. There is no confirmation of the water being contaminated, but the potential for it. A notice of potential low pressure or no water has also been issued for about 38,000 customers. The city is asking residents to conserve water until the system is fully operational.
Multiple departments respond to fire at Henderson County farm retail outlet
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators in Edneyville are looking into a fire that happened Monday at the Twisted Apple, an organic farm retail outlet in Henderson County. According to Edneyville Fire & Rescue, a fire broke out in the back of the 10,000 square foot building just before...
AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 142
WLOS — It's the AnchorMOMS Holiday Edition!. Enjoy an end-of-year recap of some of our favorite episodes!. The AnchorMOMS hope all of the moms out there are able to steal a couple of moments to themselves and enjoy some of our best moments. Happy Holidays!!. Find us on Apple...
Self-Determination: Mountain residents celebrate second day of Kwanzaa
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Communities in Western North Carolina honored the second day of Kwanzaa on Tuesday. The seven-day celebration is a time when many African American communities celebrate heritage and history, with each day representing a different principal. The seven principles of Kwanzaa include:. Umoja (Unity) Kujichagulia...
Missing: Authorities ask for help finding woman last seen in Bostic community
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28, 2022. Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.
