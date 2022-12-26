Read full article on original website
WUSA
VERIFY: Here's what Southwest says to do to get your luggage back
WASHINGTON — Thousands of travelers who flew Southwest over the holiday are still missing their luggage. Airports around the country are filling up with unclaimed bags as the company’s CEO blames a breakdown in the system. Amid cancellations and long waits at BWI airport in Baltimore, a sea...
Travelers wait to be accommodated, reconnected with luggage as hundreds more flights canceled at BWI
BALTIMORE — Southwest scrapped more than 60 percent of all scheduled flights Wednesday, the most of any carrier, FlightAware reported. While many airlines made headway with recovery efforts Monday after a massive weekend winter storm swept across the country, Southwest is under scrutiny by both federal officials and passengers for the way it handled rescheduling trips. For days, thousands of Southwest flights have been cancelled, including more than 200 Dec. 28 at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to FlightAware. Thursday, another 186 of the carrier's flights are scrubbed in and out of Baltimore. In a video statement posted to Twitter earlier this week,...
Southwest passengers at BWI have no flights until New Year’s Eve
BALTIMORE, Md. (WDCW/WHTM) — Southwest Airlines canceled all its flights for Monday night at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, causing many to leave after hearing that the earliest date they could board a plane with the airline was New Year’s Eve. An employee said that the scene at baggage claim was worse than the line […]
abc27.com
Crash on US 30 east cleared in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on U.S. 30 east was causing a lane restriction late in the evening on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to PennDOT. The crash was at the exit for I-83 south toward Baltimore. It was cleared around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, according to 511PA.
abc27.com
Liberty Mountain Resort officially opens for the season
FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Liberty Mountain Resort in Adams County is now open for the winter season. Skiers and snowboarders are welcome daily, however, there is limited terrain with early season conditions. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Lift tickets are...
Amtrak passengers stuck at Union Station after train to D.C. canceled over the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.
Wbaltv.com
Metro subway train partially derails in northwest Baltimore
The Rogers Avenue Metro subway station in northwest Baltimore remained out of service Tuesday after a train derailment the night before sent five people to the hospital. Instead of trains, commuters had to take shuttle buses from the Rogers Avenue station to connect to the subway. "It's messed up my...
'It sounded like a freight train' | Former Maryland legislator rode out massive blizzard in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recent storms have dumped snow and ice all over the country. A former Maryland state legislator rode out the blizzard at his home in Buffalo, where storms hit the hardest. "It sounded like a freight train coming through. And it continued for well over 24 hours....
Nottingham MD
Temperature swings contributing to increase in Baltimore-area water main breaks
BALTIMORE, MD—Officials with Baltimore’s Department of Public Works say they are experiencing an increase in water main breaks and water-related service requests due, in part, to freezing temperatures over the weekend and this week’s warmer weather. DPW is working expeditiously to make water main repairs and to...
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
Local man fishes electric scooters out of the Inner Harbor
As people continue to dump electric scooters into the inner harbor, one man is trying his best to help clean up the mess.
Baltimore's Mount Vernon Place to get $12 million restoration
Before Harborplace made Baltimore's waterfront the place to go, the city's top tourist attraction was farther north: the Washington Monument and Mount Vernon Place.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County shopping center sells for $5.7M
ARBUTUS, Md. — A Baltimore County shopping center has traded hands for $5.7 million. Video above: New food options coming to west Baltimore at The Mill on North (Story) East Drive Shopping Center, a 65,155-square-foot office and retail property in Arbutus, sold last week to a private buyer, according to Gil Neuman and Neuman Commercial Group, which brokered the sale.
abc27.com
Air Quality Action Day issued for the Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Thursday, Dec. 29. This includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The DEP has said that a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and...
Wbaltv.com
Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online
What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
Video Shows Icy Rescue After Plane Makes Splash Landing In Maryland Creek
New video released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department shows the measures an officer had to go through to come to the aid of a pilot who made an unexpected crash landing into frigid waters in Maryland. Anne Arundel County Police Officer Elizabeth Myers had to think quickly on...
5 in hospital after partial train derailment in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an MTA Light Rail train partially derailed on Monday evening. Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the derailment happened around 6 p.m. on the 5800 block of Wabash Avenue. All five passengers who were taken to the hospital […]
abc27.com
Gettysburg man pledges to donate blood in all 50 states
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — What would motivate you to visit all 50 states? A man from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania is rolling up his sleeves and saving lives as he marks each state off the list. “Every two seconds in the United States someone is in need of life-saving blood,” said...
Das Bierhalle restaurant to open second location in Bel Air
A popular Parkville beer hall has announced it's opening a second location soon, in Bel Air. Das Bierhalle has made waves over the past four years for its German-themed restaurant
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
