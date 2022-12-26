CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO