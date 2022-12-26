Read full article on original website
Kansas zoo confirms cause of 5-week-old chimp's death
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Veterinarians at the Sedgwick County zoo reported late Wednesday that a necropsy revealed the cause of a popular baby chimp's death was head trauma. According to the Sedgwick County Zoo, "Our team is still trying to make sense of it all, but the reality of the situation is that we will simply never know what led to chimp's injuries."
Hunter Health encourages people to be aware of symptoms as respiratory virus cases continue into 2023
At some point this fall and winter, you’ve probably had a cough or a cold and possibly even something more. Dr. Caitlin Chiles with Hunter Health in east Wichita says like many other places, their clinic has seen several more RSV and flu cases this year, as well as still lingering Covid.
1st responders from neighboring communities work together in ice rescue
MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from neighboring communities in the Wichita area worked together Monday morning in a potentially life-saving effort. Mulvane Fire Rescue on its Facebook page shared photos of an ice rescue, along with a narrative of how that happened with assistance from Derby’s fire and rescue department.
Arrests follow 5-day string of gun violence in Wichita that left 2 dead, 6 others hurt
As temperatures warm up across Kansas following last week’s arctic blast, the thawing of ice is starting to expose some serious problems with frozen pipes. KU loses Liberty Bowl heartbreaker in 3-OT thriller. Updated: 4 hours ago. KU falls just short against Arkansas, 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl...
Derby’s own Mexi-Kan Kitchen to close in January
The city of Derby is set to lose a restaurant in late January when Mexi-Kan Kitchen closes for good. The restaurant at 1906 N. Rock Road in Derby originally started as a food truck five and a half years ago. In the 2020, they moved up to the ranks and...
Police: EARP remains in force for the Wichita area
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan remains in effect until further notice. This includes, Wichita, Sedgwick County, Haysville, Derby and Goddard.
Sedgwick County cancels the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is no longer in effect for Sedgwick County.
‘Further along than I thought’: Family hopeful about recovery for Wichita boy hit by car
Nathan Veith has made a lot of progress since suffering a brain injury in September, but there still is a lot of work ahead.
Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police
One of the people arrested appears to be a man who was shot multiple times.
Man's body found in southeast Wichita
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
Missing 13-year-old Wichita girl found safe, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police said just after noon Tuesday that 13-year-old Lavender Carlson had been found safe. Wichita police are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old girl who's been missing since late Monday night. Lavender Carlson was last seen at 11:50 p.m. on foot in the 1700...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WPD searching for missing teen
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Lavendar Carlson. She was last seen on foot in the 1700 block of South Ellis Street area at approximately 11:50 pm Monday.
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying driver of truck involved in a shots-fired case
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a truck that is involved in a shots fired case.
Man who walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility turns himself in
A convicted man has walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility.
Kansas man pleads no contest after allegedly stabbing uncle to death
A Kansas man pleaded no contest after allegedly stabbing his uncle to death in August of 2021.
17-year-old, 23-year-old critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:10 p.m.: Wichita Police say a 23-year-old man and 17-year-old girl, both from Wichita, were critically injured in Tuesday morning’s shooting. Officers reached the scene of the shooting at around 5:55 a.m. and found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition after undergoing surgery.
Man sentenced for role in events that led to deadly west Wichita hotel shooting
Wichita police have said Keion Whyte, 23, and William Cody Pottorff, 40, were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire tied to illegal drugs at the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg.
