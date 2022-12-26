ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Great Bend Post

Kansas zoo confirms cause of 5-week-old chimp's death

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Veterinarians at the Sedgwick County zoo reported late Wednesday that a necropsy revealed the cause of a popular baby chimp's death was head trauma. According to the Sedgwick County Zoo, "Our team is still trying to make sense of it all, but the reality of the situation is that we will simply never know what led to chimp's injuries."
KWCH.com

1st responders from neighboring communities work together in ice rescue

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders from neighboring communities in the Wichita area worked together Monday morning in a potentially life-saving effort. Mulvane Fire Rescue on its Facebook page shared photos of an ice rescue, along with a narrative of how that happened with assistance from Derby’s fire and rescue department.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Derby’s own Mexi-Kan Kitchen to close in January

The city of Derby is set to lose a restaurant in late January when Mexi-Kan Kitchen closes for good. The restaurant at 1906 N. Rock Road in Derby originally started as a food truck five and a half years ago. In the 2020, they moved up to the ranks and...
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Missing 13-year-old Wichita girl found safe, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police said just after noon Tuesday that 13-year-old Lavender Carlson had been found safe. Wichita police are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old girl who's been missing since late Monday night. Lavender Carlson was last seen at 11:50 p.m. on foot in the 1700...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson

Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

WPD searching for missing teen

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Lavendar Carlson. She was last seen on foot in the 1700 block of South Ellis Street area at approximately 11:50 pm Monday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

17-year-old, 23-year-old critically injured in NE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:10 p.m.: Wichita Police say a 23-year-old man and 17-year-old girl, both from Wichita, were critically injured in Tuesday morning’s shooting. Officers reached the scene of the shooting at around 5:55 a.m. and found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition after undergoing surgery.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
