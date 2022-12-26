Read full article on original website
Related
Navy Times
Could the LCS fleet be getting a new mission?
The Navy’s littoral combat ship fleet could see a new permanent mission as part of the fiscal 2023 defense bill that President Biden signed into law Friday. According to an explanatory statement accompanying the bill, Congress is tasking U.S. Southern Command with studying the feasibility of permanently assigning four to six LCSs to the combatant command.
Navy Times
New rifle, light machine gun headed to close combat troops
The Army plans to field in 2023 a rifle and light machine combination that will replace the standard issue M4 carbine and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon for its close combat force. They’re not alone, both the Marine Corps and Special Operations Command have been included in the years-long testing...
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Navy Times
Army veteran tasked with getting Navy shipbuilder back in shape
BATH, Maine — Making the switch from building corporate jets to building Navy warships has been reinvigorating for a soldier-turned-business executive who’s leading Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works. Charles “Chuck” Krugh said he wasted no time in getting his hands dirty, meeting daily with workers on the ships’...
U.S. Army prepares to award contract for Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle
The U.S. Army is preparing to award a contract, estimated to be worth $45 billion, for the next generation of Armored Personnel Carriers. The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle contract is expected in April 2023.
Air Force quietly speeds up plans to eliminate spy planes on the front line of America's fentanyl war
The US Air Force is moving up its timeline for scrapping a small fleet of surveillance planes used to help take fentanyl pills off the streets, telling National Guard pilots they must fly their aircraft to the boneyard by the end of the month so they can be stripped for parts, according to documents obtained by CNN.
Navy Times
New data model predicts how deployments affect future readiness
When it’s time to make a decision about sending a ground unit to Europe or an aviation squadron to the Indo-Pacific, it can take the Pentagon weeks to gather information from hundreds of databases to see how those movements will affect long-term readiness. That might not be the case...
First Javelins. Then HIMARS. Now Patriot. What’s next?
The Ukrainians want to continue pressing forward on the battlefield this winter to regain lost territory. Their success hinges in large part on new weapons shipments.
Navy Times
Military stores not immune to shortages of kids’ over-the-counter meds
Like their civilian counterparts, military stores are experiencing shortages of children’s over-the-counter medications for cold, cough, flu and fever as winter illnesses rage around the country. The situation in stores varies. While Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores report that they’re well-stocked on these over-the counter meds, including...
Comments / 0