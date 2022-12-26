ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Boy, 17, faces charges for armed robbery on West Side

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges for robbing two individuals and attempting a third in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday. According to a press release, he is facing two felony counts of robbery, armed with firearm, another felony count of attempted robbery, armed with firearm and another misdemeanor count as criminal trespass to vehicle and physical control.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
BARRINGTON, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman stabbed teenager’s Chihuahua on Northwest Side, prosecutors say

Chicago — A 61-year-old woman is charged with stabbing a Chihuahua while the dog’s teenage owner took it for a walk on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The dog, named Bebe, suffered severe injuries after being stabbed three times during the attack, but he is on the road to recovery, according to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Driver OK after being shot at in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say

A driver escaped injury when a gunman shot at him from another vehicle near DePaul University’s campus in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. The 26-year-old was driving in the 2100 block of North Sheffield when a passenger shot at him from a white Lexus around 9:47 p.m. Police said four or five shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for man who followed teen girl from Walmart in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mount Prospect were searching Tuesday night for a man who followed a 15-year-old girl from a Walmart.Around 3 p.m. Monday, the teenage girl was shopping alone in the self-checkout line of the Walmart at 930 Mount Prospect Plaza, police said. The girl noticed man in a black trench coat and a black hat standing behind her in line.The girl left the Walmart and began walking along eastbound Centennial Drive – which is behind the shopping center, police said. As she walked, she noticed the man in the trench coat walking about 10 feet behind her.The man rapidly came up to the girl and reached for the bag she was carrying, police said. The girl held onto her bag and ran off, and the man did not follow her, police said.The man did not say anything to the girl.Surveillance footage from the Walmart showed the man was white, with short hair and a mustache, wearing a long black coat and a black baseball cap. No car is known to be involved.Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of abusing dog in viral video skipped bail, then had a gun in his vehicle, authorities say

Chicago — The man accused of punching and throwing a dog in a viral video had a warrant put out on him after he failed to show up for a recent court date, according to court records. It didn’t take long for Chicago police to locate Jose Cartagena. And when they did, during a traffic stop in River North last week, Cartagena had a gun with him, authorities say.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man assaulted, hit with bottle on Red Line platform

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man is recovering from an attacked during a reported fight on a CTA platform Wednesday night after a series of attacks on the Red Line. According to the CTA, a fight began on the train and then escalated out to the platform where the man was punched, kicked and hit with […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Group of men robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Streeterville

CHICAGO - Four men were robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Streeterville neighborhood. The group was walking toward their vehicle in a parking garage around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street when five gunmen walked up and demanded their belongings, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
