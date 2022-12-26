Read full article on original website
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
Joliet man arrested after pressing loaded gun against relative's chestEdy ZooJoliet, IL
New Year's Eve Skooter's BashAdrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Teenager critically injured after being stabbed, beaten by group outside bowling alley in Waukegan
A mother is seeking answers after her teenage boy, who remains unresponsive, was hospitalized after being stabbed and beaten by a group outside of a bowling alley in Waukegan. The mother, who did not want to be publicly named, told Lake and McHenry County Scanner the incident happened on December 16 at Bowlero, 631 Lakehurst […]
Boy, 17, faces charges for armed robbery on West Side
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges for robbing two individuals and attempting a third in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday. According to a press release, he is facing two felony counts of robbery, armed with firearm, another felony count of attempted robbery, armed with firearm and another misdemeanor count as criminal trespass to vehicle and physical control.
Men in hospital after high-speed semi crash, shooting incident in Near West Side
CHICAGO — Two men are in the hospital after one of the men was speeding, crashed into a semi-truck and fired shots at a CCL card holder who attempted to approach the scene in Near West Side. According to police reports, a man driving a red dodge challenger was speeding near the 1000 block of […]
Gambler arrested after allegedly caught on camera cheating at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines
He allegedly moved his losing bet to a winning section on the table while the dealer wasn't looking, collecting $1,000 in chips.
Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
Family of Retired Pastor Who Was Killed in High-Speed Crash Calls for Probe Into His Death
Neely Dotson was 87 years old when he died in a car crash in late May, but no one was ever arrested following the accident. The crash happened on Lincoln Highway near Interstate-57. Police reports the family gave to NBC 5 show that the car, a Toyota, which hit Dotson's was speeding – going more than 70 miles per hour.
Reports detail police interaction with family before murder-suicide
One month after five family members died in a Buffalo Grove home, the village has released documents detailing a string of domestic-related calls to police leading up to that murder-suicide.
Gurnee man charged with killing his brother on Christmas
GURNEE, Ill. - A Gurnee man was arrested and charged for allegedly killing his brother early Christmas morning. Around 1:50 a.m., Gurnee police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Boulevard View Avenue for a man who was possibly unconscious and not breathing. When officers arrived at the...
cwbchicago.com
Woman stabbed teenager’s Chihuahua on Northwest Side, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 61-year-old woman is charged with stabbing a Chihuahua while the dog’s teenage owner took it for a walk on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The dog, named Bebe, suffered severe injuries after being stabbed three times during the attack, but he is on the road to recovery, according to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation.
1 killed, 1 critical in fiery Kennedy Expressway rollover crash on NW Side: Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police said it's not clear why the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.
cwbchicago.com
Driver OK after being shot at in Lincoln Park, Chicago police say
A driver escaped injury when a gunman shot at him from another vehicle near DePaul University’s campus in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. The 26-year-old was driving in the 2100 block of North Sheffield when a passenger shot at him from a white Lexus around 9:47 p.m. Police said four or five shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.
cwbchicago.com
1 robber arrested, 3 others escape after holdup crew claims at least 9 more victims
Update December 29: A 17-year-old boy is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery in connection with the incident on Cortland Street, according to Chicago police. Chicago police arrested one suspect, but three others escaped following another wave of armed robberies that stretched...
Waukegan man fails to steal from Rivers Casino
On December 19, Savitz moved a losing bet to a winning section on the baccarat table while a dealer wasn’t looking. The maneuver was captured on security video. Savitz collected $1,005 and left the casino.
Police search for man who followed teen girl from Walmart in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mount Prospect were searching Tuesday night for a man who followed a 15-year-old girl from a Walmart.Around 3 p.m. Monday, the teenage girl was shopping alone in the self-checkout line of the Walmart at 930 Mount Prospect Plaza, police said. The girl noticed man in a black trench coat and a black hat standing behind her in line.The girl left the Walmart and began walking along eastbound Centennial Drive – which is behind the shopping center, police said. As she walked, she noticed the man in the trench coat walking about 10 feet behind her.The man rapidly came up to the girl and reached for the bag she was carrying, police said. The girl held onto her bag and ran off, and the man did not follow her, police said.The man did not say anything to the girl.Surveillance footage from the Walmart showed the man was white, with short hair and a mustache, wearing a long black coat and a black baseball cap. No car is known to be involved.Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654.
Authorities release identity of Zion man who was shot and killed at Stretch’s Bar and Grill in Waukegan
Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in the chest during a shooting that left a second man wounded at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan on Christmas Eve. An autopsy performed Tuesday showed that Anthony Pedroza, 23, of Zion, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, […]
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of abusing dog in viral video skipped bail, then had a gun in his vehicle, authorities say
Chicago — The man accused of punching and throwing a dog in a viral video had a warrant put out on him after he failed to show up for a recent court date, according to court records. It didn’t take long for Chicago police to locate Jose Cartagena. And when they did, during a traffic stop in River North last week, Cartagena had a gun with him, authorities say.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another critically hurt in fiery rollover crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - One person died and the other was critically injured in a single-car rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway early Thursday on Chicago's North Side. The crash took place around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Addison Street, according to Illinois State Police. The cause...
Man assaulted, hit with bottle on Red Line platform
CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man is recovering from an attacked during a reported fight on a CTA platform Wednesday night after a series of attacks on the Red Line. According to the CTA, a fight began on the train and then escalated out to the platform where the man was punched, kicked and hit with […]
Man killed in Waukegan sports bar shooting ID'd by coroner
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Group of men robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Streeterville
CHICAGO - Four men were robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Streeterville neighborhood. The group was walking toward their vehicle in a parking garage around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street when five gunmen walked up and demanded their belongings, police said. The...
