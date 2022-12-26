Read full article on original website
Meet the new Mayor in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — He's a familiar face around the area. From Vice president and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce to working at his Alma Mater, East Stroudsburg University, and even helping start Pridefest, Michael Moreno has been busy in this area for years. "That's really what...
Merry and bright: Holiday light show shines in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's not hard to tell the Stipeck family loves the holiday season. The front of their house on Mohawk Avenue in Chestnuthill township is filled with Christmas lights, but they promise it's no normal Christmas display. "You absolutely have to see it at night in...
New transitional housing for women opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — For the past five years, Jen Robinson of Lehighton has been homeless, moving around from place to place. That is until she landed at Peaceful Knights, a new women's transitional living shelter on 1st Street. "I've been sleeping on couches and bed hoping and being in...
WOLF
Amanda Miller Benefit
LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The benefit for the passing of Nescopeck mother Amanda Miller who died in a car accident on December 5th was held on Friday. It was held at the Love at First Sight 3D from 8 AM to 8 PM. The community gathered in support...
Annual Christmas dinner held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton businessman Bob Bolus held his annual Christmas Day dinner Sunday at Saint Patrick's Church in Scranton. Bolus pays for the food himself and invites anybody to come on by. "Don't spend Christmas alone. Come here and enjoy the comradery. It's not a homeless meal dinner....
nomadlawyer.org
Scranton: 7 Best Places To Visit In Scranton, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Scranton Pennsylvania. Scranton is a city in northeastern Pennsylvania. It is situated on the western fringes of the Pocono Mountains. The city is rich in history and culture. It is a diversified economy, and the leading manufacturers are in the metal and electronic industries....
Cathedral of Saint Peter vandalized on Christmas
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The administration of the Cathedral of Saint Peter says someone vandalized the parish property on Christmas Day. According to the Diocese of Scranton, during an evening inspection of the grounds, Father Jeffrey Tudgay discovered the numbers “666” carved separately into three front doors of the Cathedral church. It is unknown […]
Burst pipe floods Scranton building
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's easy to see the damage to the main floor of the Catholic Social Services building on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton. The ceiling is gone, and debris is scattered all over the floor. During the freezing temperatures the night before, a pipe connected to the building's...
Church in Scranton vandalized
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police are looking into vandalism at a church in the city. Church officials say a pastor discovered the numbers "666" carved into three separate doors around the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue. They say the vandalism happened sometime after the last Christmas Day...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
One year later: Scranton bar ready for New Year's Eve celebration after 2021 fire
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This weekend the Vspot bar on Providence road in Scranton is looking to end 2022 much differently than it started, after a fire on New Year's Eve, 2021 canceled its News Year's Eve party and left the popular bar closed for several weeks. "Our cook...
Stroudsburg bakery set to close after 12 years
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — All from scratch, Lisa Diemer has been whipping up treats for more than a decade at Kitchen Chemistry on Main Street in Stroudsburg. Diemer started the business as a way to teach others how to bake, but over the years, it turned into a full-fledged bakery.
Freezing temperatures impact Pocono Wildlife Center
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — An injured red-tailed hawk is among dozens of animals being cared for here at Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg. But below-freezing temperatures over the weekend made it difficult for volunteers to do just that. Co-Director Janine Tancredi says the center lost power...
New year, new student offerings at LCCC
NANTICOKE, Pa. — The halls are empty now inside the Campus Center at Luzerne County Community College. But when students return to the school in Nanticoke, they'll have something new in their midst beside the year on the calendar. "First of all, it sets the environment if you walk...
Shelter animals in Montour County in need of homes
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Rebel has lived at the Pennsylvania SPCA near Danville for one year, which is half of his life. Rebel and his friends are waiting for their forever homes, but it's been a slow season at the shelter. "It's honestly been a little bit challenging getting...
Christmas Eve crook steals from Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Joseph Macciocco shows us the damage to games of skill machines and a jukebox inside Villa Maria Restaurant in Scranton. Joseph says when he arrived to start his day on Saturday morning, his heart sank when he saw all the damage and realized a thief got away with about $1,000.
Making a merry Christmas at women's shelter in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — Samantha Scoblink says running a small-scale version of Santa's workshop out of the Berwick Women's Shelter on 11th Street becomes all worth it when she hears stories like this one. "There was a guy who actually came and did construction for us, and he said that...
Scranton shelter remains closed due to pipe burst
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County homeless shelter is temporarily closed and a community effort is underway to get dozens of people out of the cold. A pipe burst Monday night inside a building operated by Catholic Social Services in Downtown Scranton. It houses Saint Anthony’s Haven, an overnight emergency homeless shelter, and […]
Crews called warehouse in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a big response from emergency crews at a warehouse in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16 found several fire trucks outside the Costco Warehouse on First Avenue in Covington Township around 9 Thursday morning. So far, officials are not saying why they were called. See...
