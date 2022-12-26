ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Meet the new Mayor in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — He's a familiar face around the area. From Vice president and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce to working at his Alma Mater, East Stroudsburg University, and even helping start Pridefest, Michael Moreno has been busy in this area for years. "That's really what...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

Amanda Miller Benefit

LUZERNE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The benefit for the passing of Nescopeck mother Amanda Miller who died in a car accident on December 5th was held on Friday. It was held at the Love at First Sight 3D from 8 AM to 8 PM. The community gathered in support...
NESCOPECK, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual Christmas dinner held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton businessman Bob Bolus held his annual Christmas Day dinner Sunday at Saint Patrick's Church in Scranton. Bolus pays for the food himself and invites anybody to come on by. "Don't spend Christmas alone. Come here and enjoy the comradery. It's not a homeless meal dinner....
SCRANTON, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Scranton: 7 Best Places To Visit In Scranton, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Scranton Pennsylvania. Scranton is a city in northeastern Pennsylvania. It is situated on the western fringes of the Pocono Mountains. The city is rich in history and culture. It is a diversified economy, and the leading manufacturers are in the metal and electronic industries....
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Cathedral of Saint Peter vandalized on Christmas

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The administration of the Cathedral of Saint Peter says someone vandalized the parish property on Christmas Day. According to the Diocese of Scranton, during an evening inspection of the grounds, Father Jeffrey Tudgay discovered the numbers “666” carved separately into three front doors of the Cathedral church. It is unknown […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Burst pipe floods Scranton building

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's easy to see the damage to the main floor of the Catholic Social Services building on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton. The ceiling is gone, and debris is scattered all over the floor. During the freezing temperatures the night before, a pipe connected to the building's...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Church in Scranton vandalized

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police are looking into vandalism at a church in the city. Church officials say a pastor discovered the numbers "666" carved into three separate doors around the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue. They say the vandalism happened sometime after the last Christmas Day...
SCRANTON, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Malcolm’s Haircutters

Malcolm’s salons offer on-trend quality hair services at an affordable price for men, women and children, including the latest cuts and thermal styling, specialty as well as traditional color services, conditioning techniques, special occasion styles and several quick hair services. Tanning and make-up services are offered in select locations. All salons also offer professional-quality hair care products for clients to use at home, including lines formulated just for men and the exclusive Malcolm’s line of hair care products.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Stroudsburg bakery set to close after 12 years

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — All from scratch, Lisa Diemer has been whipping up treats for more than a decade at Kitchen Chemistry on Main Street in Stroudsburg. Diemer started the business as a way to teach others how to bake, but over the years, it turned into a full-fledged bakery.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Freezing temperatures impact Pocono Wildlife Center

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — An injured red-tailed hawk is among dozens of animals being cared for here at Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg. But below-freezing temperatures over the weekend made it difficult for volunteers to do just that. Co-Director Janine Tancredi says the center lost power...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

New year, new student offerings at LCCC

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The halls are empty now inside the Campus Center at Luzerne County Community College. But when students return to the school in Nanticoke, they'll have something new in their midst beside the year on the calendar. "First of all, it sets the environment if you walk...
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas Eve crook steals from Scranton restaurant

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joseph Macciocco shows us the damage to games of skill machines and a jukebox inside Villa Maria Restaurant in Scranton. Joseph says when he arrived to start his day on Saturday morning, his heart sank when he saw all the damage and realized a thief got away with about $1,000.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton shelter remains closed due to pipe burst

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County homeless shelter is temporarily closed and a community effort is underway to get dozens of people out of the cold. A pipe burst Monday night inside a building operated by Catholic Social Services in Downtown Scranton. It houses Saint Anthony’s Haven, an overnight emergency homeless shelter, and […]
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe

Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy …. Proposed ‘functional families’ ordinance brews controversy in Jim Thorpe. Celebrating the New Year safely. Washing the salt off in the mild weather. Washing the salt off in the...
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews called warehouse in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a big response from emergency crews at a warehouse in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16 found several fire trucks outside the Costco Warehouse on First Avenue in Covington Township around 9 Thursday morning. So far, officials are not saying why they were called. See...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

