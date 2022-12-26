December 27, 2022 - The Pineywoods Outreach Center would like to say 'thank you' to all of our sponsors, volunteers, and participants for their donations, time, and heart of sharing with children and families in need within Shelby County through the Christmas Around the World Community Party. We would also like to give a special thank you to the Center High School Spanish Club and Junior Chamber of Commerce members for their participation and willingness to help wherever needed.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO