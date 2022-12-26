ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

Mary Hutto

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Paul Silvey and Bro. Shawn Thrapp officiating. Interment will follow at Sholar Cemetery in Joaquin.
CENTER, TX
Danny Earl Steadman

Funeral service is at 1pm on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Pleasant Hill C.M.E. Church, Tenaha, Texas. Lay-in-state is from 12 noon until 1pm at Pleasant Hill C.M.E. Church. Grandchildren: Christasha, Teambria, Christopher Jr. and Brooklyn. Great-grandchild, Kysen. Siblings:. Larry Steadman (Tammy) Joyce Lang (Gary) Wendy Hobley (Wendell) Randy Steadman...
TENAHA, TX
Almeria Bernadette Harris McClelland

The homecoming celebration for Almeria will be 12 noon on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Shady Grove Gary Baptist Church. The repast will be at A&E in Carthage after the family lays her to rest at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Woods Community. Almeria is preceded in death by her parents,...
CARTHAGE, TX
Rebecca Ann “Becky” Garmany

Funeral service will be held at Noon, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Shelby County. Born November 8, 1946, Becky is the daughter of Maggie Pigg Murphy and Johnny Murphy. She loved...
MANY, LA
Shirley Ann Holman Jackson

Shirley Ann Holman Jackson, age 68, of Nacogdoches, Texas departed this physical life on, December 21, 2022, in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was born April 6, 1954. Funeral Service is 11am on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at True Vine Baptist Church. Interment is at Greer Cemetery. Viewing is from 1pm until 6pm on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Garner and Son Chapel.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Timpson Masonic Lodge, Nacogdoches OES Announce Raffle Winners

December 27, 2022 - Timpson Masonic Lodge #437 announces Dillon Swain to be the gun raffle winner. Jesse Maynard, lodge secretary, presented Swain with his prize inside Bob's Pawn and Gun Shop with Nathan Phelps, owner. All proceeds go to the Lodge's Scholarship Fund. Winner of Nacogdoches Chapter #418 Order...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Pineywoods Outreach Gives Thanks to Christmas Around the World Supporters

December 27, 2022 - The Pineywoods Outreach Center would like to say 'thank you' to all of our sponsors, volunteers, and participants for their donations, time, and heart of sharing with children and families in need within Shelby County through the Christmas Around the World Community Party. We would also like to give a special thank you to the Center High School Spanish Club and Junior Chamber of Commerce members for their participation and willingness to help wherever needed.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
"The New Model" by Neal Murphy

December 27, 2022 - As a pre-teen growing up in East Texas, my hobby was keeping up with the changes in automobiles. I could identify for anyone the make, model, and year of any vehicle I saw on the road. I actually cut out pictures of new automobiles I found in magazines and put them in a binder by year.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
Lady Tigers Take Convincing 101-31 Day 1 Win over Lady Eagles

The Tenaha Lady Tigers varsity basketball team took a convincing 101-31 win over the New Diana Eagles during Tenaha Holiday Hoops Day 1 tournament action on Tuesday. Tenaha took a 30-5 point lead by the midway point of the first quarter and they led 37-9 going into the second stanza. By the halftime intermission THS led 56-15. The Lady Tigers held a 62 point lead by the end of the third period and led 80-18 when the game headed to the fourth frame.
TENAHA, TX
N.E.W. Water System Boil Water Notice

Due to freezing weather conditions, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation PWS # 2030034 to notify all customers in the Norwood Community to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
TVFD Responds to Multiple House Fires During Week; US 59, 84 Scene of Crash

December 26, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) was called out December 24, 2022, for their fifth house fire of the week at 3:45pm to CR 4667 and CR 4660. Upon arrival it was discovered that a trash fire had gotten out and reached a dwelling, setting it on fire as well. TVFD began attacking the structure fire, as well as the grass and brush fire simultaneously. The grass and brush fire was approximately 15 acres and additional help was requested with Tenaha VFD responding with brush trucks to assist.
TIMPSON, TX

