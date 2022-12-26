ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Bridge car fire slowing westbound traffic

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A vehicle fire on the Westbound top level of the Bay Bridge is impacting traffic, according to an alert from 511.org . The vehicle is burning in the center lane, just past the metering lights.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

