KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches Caro Water Supply
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Caro Water Supply has issued a boil water notice due to a loss of water pressure. The system had an interruption in service from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, and now customers are asked to boil their water until further notice. When the boil water notice...
Emergency water measures implemented in Center
Emergency water measures implemented in Center Subhead Service and reserves strained by broken lines News Staff Wed, 12/28/2022 - 16:12 Image City of Center ...
San Augustine residents asked to conserve water after ‘major leak’
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine residents are asked to conserve “as much water as possible” and reserve some after a water main break. According to the city, there is a 16-inch water main transmission line with a major leak in the city lake addition. Crews are working on an emergency repair. “Currently we […]
KLTV
City of Zavalla providing cases of bottled water, working to return service
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla will provide cases of water Monday after 10 a.m. at City Hall. The city asked residents to turn off their water supply at the meter to build pressure in the system. In a social media post the City of Zavalla said “this will allow us to identify if the leaks are residential or on the city side. We are having issues locating leaks due to frozen conditions, things are slowly thawing. If you are unable to turn your water off at your residence or business, please call or text the city at 9362087575 with your name and address and we will have someone turn it off for you.”
cbs19.tv
Major crash on SH 315 and US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK, Texas — Major crash causing traffic delays on SH 315 and US 259 in Mount Enterprise. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, helicopter on scene is blocking roadway. Officials have detours in place and are suggesting drivers to take alternate routes. Rusk County OEM, Rusk County...
Lufkin, Nacogdoches in the Bull’s Eye for 2 Severe Weather Events
It didn't take long for the humidity and above-normal temperatures to filter back into the Pineywoods. Wasn't it just a couple of days ago that we were experiencing wind chills below zero?. Anyone who has lived in East Texas for a while knows that when the warmer temps come in...
scttx.com
WSCVFD Reports Fire Department Activity for Past Week
December 27, 2022 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) reports having had five call outs over that past week. The first of these was an 18-wheeler which broke down in front of Excelsior School on the night of the 22nd of December. WSCVFD provided traffic control until it could be cleared.
scttx.com
Timpson VFD Fights House Fire on CR 4748
December 26, 2022 - The Timpson Volunteer Fire Department responded to their fourth house fire call in the past week on December 24, 2022, at 4:53am. Upon arrival at the residence located on CR 4748 they found a mobile home fully involved and already on the ground. Firefighters did overhaul...
scttx.com
TVFD Responds to Multiple House Fires During Week; US 59, 84 Scene of Crash
December 26, 2022 - Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) was called out December 24, 2022, for their fifth house fire of the week at 3:45pm to CR 4667 and CR 4660. Upon arrival it was discovered that a trash fire had gotten out and reached a dwelling, setting it on fire as well. TVFD began attacking the structure fire, as well as the grass and brush fire simultaneously. The grass and brush fire was approximately 15 acres and additional help was requested with Tenaha VFD responding with brush trucks to assist.
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
KFDM-TV
Man burned in house fire on Christmas Eve in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
Garrison man arrested for alleged fentanyl possession, distribution
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches County man was arrested for alleged fentanyl possession and distribution after 180 grams of pills were located during a search, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Donaye Garrett, 48, of Garrison, is facing a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. Garrett also faces […]
KTRE
Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three with established law enforcement experience have submitted applications for the soon-to-be vacant position of sheriff for Angelina County. Current Chief Deputy Mark McLin, who will be taking over the administrative duties of the sheriff’s office until a new sheriff is named, was the first applicant.
kjas.com
Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96
One person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
scttx.com
Kymron Rashard Davis
Kymron Rashard Davis, 16 of San Augustine, Texas departed this physical life on, December 26, 2022, at CHI-St. Luke Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Texas. He was born August 29, 2006. Funeral service is 2pm Saturday, December 31, 2022 in the San Augustine High School Gym. Interment is at Buckley Cemetery.
San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
Lufkin nightclub parking lot shooting leaves two injured
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department announced that two people were taken to a local hospital after a shooting at The Playground nightclub in Lufkin happened early Christmas morning. Officials also said that one of the nightclub’s employees, Titus Smith, 34 of Lufkin, was arrested “after he assaulted an officer.” Officials said that around […]
Juvenile accused of killing another child at Lufkin apartment complex arrested
LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile accused of shooting another child to death at a Lufkin apartment complex was arrested Monday morning. Police said the juvenile was taken into custody on a murder charge around 7 a.m. Monday in connection with the shooting at Pinewood Park Apartments. The victim was...
KLTV
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday. Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave. Police report an...
