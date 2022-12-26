ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucksport, SC

1 displaced in Bucksport area house fire; investigation underway

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a house fire that displaced one person Monday in the Bucksport area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue .

It happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport area, HCFR said.

The fire is now under control, according to HCFR. No injuries were reported. The person displaced will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The fire remains under investigation.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

