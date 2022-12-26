Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Cold case charges: Man indicted 6 years after couple found dead in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has secured an indictment in a cold case from 2016. A Bardstown couple was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood more than six years ago. The victims were Linda Leslie, 27, and Julian Ramirez, 32. They...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
WLKY.com
Arrest made in fatal Oldham County hit-and-run on Christmas Day
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Oldham County. The crash happened Christmas Day around 6 p.m. on Kentucky Highway 146, near the Dollar General. The man who died was identified Monday as Gage Thurman, 60. He was not...
Wave 3
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with manslaughter for the death of a 3-year-old girl in March 2020 has been sentenced to probation. Ismael Graham was originally charged in Dec. 2021 for the death of Fayth Graham. Fayth had been shot on Lees Lane in Louisville, but lived in New Albany, Ind.
WLKY.com
Judge reduces bond for man charged in deadly crash near University of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge reduced the bond for a man charged in connection to a deadly crash near the University of Louisville on Monday. Police say that Jalen Houston was drunk when he lost control of his car, hitting a utility pole early Monday morning at Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue.
WLKY.com
Man arrested after fleeing police in Valley Station, causing 2 officers to be hospitalized
A man has been arrested in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday afternoon in which two Louisville Metro Police officers were hospitalized following a pursuit and crash. Casey Burke, 57, was arrested and charged with five counts of assaulting an officer, four counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing police and...
WLKY.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — A person is dead after a shooting outside of a manufacturing plant in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, a shooting happened Thursday morning outside of Madison Precision Products plant in Madison. ISP said one person died and another person was detained. They called it...
WLKY.com
2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
wdrb.com
Bond set at $250,000 for man charged with dragging Louisville police officer with stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was in court on Wednesday, after police said he dragged a Louisville Metro Police officer during a traffic stop near Valley Station. Casey Burk, 56, also allegedly kidnapped a woman and forced her to take him to a liquor store. Burk was arraigned...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 injured in Valley Station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers had been informed gunshots...
WLKY.com
Woman killed in DUI crash near UofL campus identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the woman who died in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus. Tanya McKenzie, 28, of Chickasaw, was a passenger in a car that crashed around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue, near UofL soccer's Lynn Stadium.
Wave 3
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning. Tanya Renese McKenzie died due to blunt force trauma in the crash on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Early investigation revealed around 2:30...
WLKY.com
3 people taken to hospital after crash in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash in west Louisville. Police said that an SUV and car collided at the intersection of West Market and South 22nd streets around 3:30 p.m. The three people taken to UofL Hospital are expected to survive,...
wdrb.com
2 Louisville police officers hurt after suspect in traffic stop sparks chase in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Valley Station. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said an officer was conducting a traffic stop around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Lower River Road, just inside the Greenbelt Highway at Moorewick Way.
wdrb.com
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home injures 2 as families inside mourn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired at a funeral home in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road. LMPD said Third Division officers responded to the...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot several times in Highlands area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot several times in the Highlands area late Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after 11:30 p.m., Fifth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Baxter Avenue. That's in a commercial area of Baxter near where it meets Cherokee Road at the beginning of Cave Hill Cemetery.
WLKY.com
Police: 70-year-old woman stabbed in Shively
SHIVELY, Ky. — A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital Monday night after being stabbed in the Shively neighborhood. Shively Police Department said around 8:15 p.m. they responded to reports of a stabbing in the 4000 block of Lisa Avenue. When police arrived to the scene they said they...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man charged with murder after woman dies in crash on Floyd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after a woman who was riding in his vehicle died in a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jalen Desean Houston was charged with murder and driving under the influence (DUI) after he crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning, according to LMPD.
