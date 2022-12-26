ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

42-year-old man charged in 2016 Beechmont neighborhood double murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old man has been indicted in connection to a seven-year-old cold case murder. Donnie Ashby has been charged for the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez. They were found murdered inside a car in the parking lot of Community of Christ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

wdrb.com

UPDATE: Oldham County Police release photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County have released an updated description of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. It happened around 6:16 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, near Interstate 71. That's where police found 60-year-old Gage Thurman unresponsive and off the roadway with head trauma. He died at the scene.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arraigned on murder charge in DUI crash that killed a female passenger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in an alleged DUI crash early Monday morning that caused the death of a female passenger made his first appearance in court. Jalen Desean Houston, 30, was arraigned on Tuesday after he was discharged from the hospital. District Court Judge Stephanie Burke entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of murder and driving under the influence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WHAS11

Clarksville police arrest 'multiple juveniles' for vandalizing cars

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Heads up, Clarksville residents!. The Clarksville Police Department is asking that you check your vehicles following several arrests. According to a post on the department's Facebook, multiple juveniles were recently arrested for vandalizing vehicles in the surrounding area. The impacted areas include Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Floyd...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

