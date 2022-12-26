Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
wdrb.com
42-year-old man charged in 2016 Beechmont neighborhood double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old man has been indicted in connection to a seven-year-old cold case murder. Donnie Ashby has been charged for the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez. They were found murdered inside a car in the parking lot of Community of Christ...
wdrb.com
Police arrest La Grange man for fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. According to court documents, 58-year-old Gerald Rath, of La Grange, was arrested by officers with the Oldham County Police Department just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said...
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death during 'altercation' in parking lot of factory near Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a factory Thursday morning near Madison, Indiana. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said there was an altercation in the parking lot around 10 a.m. that ended in a man being shot and killed. According...
wdrb.com
Bond set at $250,000 for man charged with dragging Louisville police officer with stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was in court on Wednesday, after police said he dragged a Louisville Metro Police officer during a traffic stop near Valley Station. Casey Burk, 56, also allegedly kidnapped a woman and forced her to take him to a liquor store. Burk was arraigned...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after fleeing police in Valley Station, causing 2 officers to be hospitalized
A man has been arrested in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday afternoon in which two Louisville Metro Police officers were hospitalized following a pursuit and crash. Casey Burke, 57, was arrested and charged with five counts of assaulting an officer, four counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing police and...
Wave 3
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning. Tanya Renese McKenzie died due to blunt force trauma in the crash on South Floyd Street near Byrne Avenue, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Early investigation revealed around 2:30...
wdrb.com
'Traumatized' | Community shocked after shooting at Valley Station funeral home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who witnessed a shooting at a Valley Station funeral home are traumatized after Wednesday afternoon. Shot were fired at Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway, just south of Valley Station Road, around 1:30 p.m. Two people were injured in the shooting, including a United States...
WLKY.com
2 injured in Valley Station parking lot shooting, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Valley Station Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 1:30 p.m., they responded to calls of a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway. Police said that they were told several...
wdrb.com
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home injures 2 as families inside mourn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired at a funeral home in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road. LMPD said Third Division officers responded to the...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot several times in Highlands area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot several times in the Highlands area late Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after 11:30 p.m., Fifth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 900 Block of Baxter Avenue. That's in a commercial area of Baxter near where it meets Cherokee Road at the beginning of Cave Hill Cemetery.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Oldham County Police release photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County have released an updated description of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. It happened around 6:16 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, near Interstate 71. That's where police found 60-year-old Gage Thurman unresponsive and off the roadway with head trauma. He died at the scene.
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arraigned on murder charge in DUI crash that killed a female passenger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in an alleged DUI crash early Monday morning that caused the death of a female passenger made his first appearance in court. Jalen Desean Houston, 30, was arraigned on Tuesday after he was discharged from the hospital. District Court Judge Stephanie Burke entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of murder and driving under the influence.
Wave 3
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with manslaughter for the death of a 3-year-old girl in March 2020 has been sentenced to probation. Ismael Graham was originally charged in Dec. 2021 for the death of Fayth Graham. Fayth had been shot on Lees Lane in Louisville, but lived in New Albany, Ind.
WLKY.com
Woman killed in DUI crash near UofL campus identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the woman who died in a crash near the University of Louisville's campus. Tanya McKenzie, 28, of Chickasaw, was a passenger in a car that crashed around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Floyd Street and Byrne Avenue, near UofL soccer's Lynn Stadium.
WLKY.com
1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — A person is dead after a shooting outside of a manufacturing plant in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, a shooting happened Thursday morning outside of Madison Precision Products plant in Madison. ISP said one person died and two people were detained. They called it...
Clarksville police arrest 'multiple juveniles' for vandalizing cars
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Heads up, Clarksville residents!. The Clarksville Police Department is asking that you check your vehicles following several arrests. According to a post on the department's Facebook, multiple juveniles were recently arrested for vandalizing vehicles in the surrounding area. The impacted areas include Clarksville, Jeffersonville and Floyd...
