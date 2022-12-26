LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged in an alleged DUI crash early Monday morning that caused the death of a female passenger made his first appearance in court. Jalen Desean Houston, 30, was arraigned on Tuesday after he was discharged from the hospital. District Court Judge Stephanie Burke entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on charges of murder and driving under the influence.

