Read full article on original website
Related
New EV tax credit takes effect in 2023; eligibility questions remain
By HOPE YEN and TOM KRISHER Associated PressWASHINGTON - Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of requirements, including where vehicles and batteries must be manufactured to qualify, is casting doubt on whether anyone can receive the full $7,500 credit next year. For at least the first two months of 2023, though, a delay in the Treasury Department's rules for the new...
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you’re considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you’re not sure exactly when to take the leap, don’t worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. “You’re going to go EV eventually,” said Trevor Curwin, director of partnerships for in-car...
Interested in purchasing an electric car? This 2023 tax credit could help.
The new tax credit, which lasts until 2032, is intended to make zero-emission vehicles affordable to more people.
Truth About Cars
Tesla Offers Rare Rebate on New, Prices Plummet on Used
After what seems like an eternity of supply chain troubles and other assorted headaches driving the price of new and used vehicles through the proverbial roof, Tesla – of all manufacturers – could be signaling a reversal in market trends. According to recent numbers, the average price of a used Tesla has cratered – and there’s plenty of money on the hoods of new ones, too.
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Homebuyers may want to target these markets in 2023
If you're looking to purchase a home in the new year you may want to consider the South.
Homeland Security warns of potential domestic extremist-fueled violence related to Title 42
The Department of Homeland Security warned last week of potential extremist-fueled violence connected to the long-anticipated lifting of Title 42, just days before enforcement of the Trump-era policy was slated to end before the U.S. Supreme Court intervened, CBS News confirmed with multiple law enforcement sources. Intelligence officials "have observed...
US stocks could surge 20% in the first 6 months of 2023 as the Fed wraps up its inflation fight, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
US stocks could soar up to 20% in the first half of next year, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may cut interest rates to as low as 2% by the end of 2023, the Wharton professor said. Improved worker productivity might shore up company profits and buoy stocks, Siegel said.
BBC
Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment
The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
Thousands of workers were fired over vaccine mandates. For some, the fight goes on
As COVID has become less virulent, the debate over vaccine mandates has faded. But some workers who were fired for refusing the shots are still fighting to be reinstated.
CNBC
3 signs the 'pandemic economy' ended in 2022—even though Covid is still around
By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes like...
More states are making it easier to learn how much an open job pays
More job seekers will soon be able to tell how big or small a paycheck they can expect for listed openings. Part of an effort to reduce pay disparities for women and minorities, four states — California, New York, Rhode Island and Washington — have salary transparency laws taking effect in January.
Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?
Consumers probably will pay less for gas in 2023, projects fuel-savings app GasBuddy. Prices are expected to average $3.49, down from $4 in 2022.
"Gas prices near me," and more of the top local Google searches in 2022
In 2022, Americans turned to Google to find local answers that reflect some of this year's largest national conversations about the economy, public health and the midterm elections, according to the latest "Year in Search" report, an annual review of people, places and things that piqued internet users' interests and drew the most attention online over the course of 2022. The report, released earlier this month, highlights trending topics across a number of key categories, including news, celebrities, movies, scenic destination spots and more, and provides ranked lists of popular search terms for each one. In descending chronological order, the top five leading...
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Just 163,000 As Of Dec 8
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog continued its quick decrease in the early days of December, reaching the lowest level in more than a year. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source of Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of December 8, 2022 was roughly 163,000 - down by 27,000 or 14% in just one week from November 30 (190,000).
Consumers kept the economy hot in 2022. Now they're losing steam
For a year that held promise of a return to normalcy, 2022 threw plenty of curve balls at the American consumer.
CNET
How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account
Cashing a check is often as easy as visiting the nearest bank or ATM associated with your checking or savings account. But the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey estimated that more than 4.5% of US households -- about 5.9 million -- are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account. Still, cashing a check without a bank account isn't impossible, and there are a few cost-effective options available.
How high did US inflation get this year and where is it headed in 2023?
Just a few years ago, inflation seemed like an issue the US and many other major western economies had outgrown. “Is inflation dead?” Businessweek asked in 2019, beneath an image of an ailing dinosaur. And then came Covid-19. Supply chain issues, sickness, death and the war in Ukraine...
Most Americans couldn’t afford to buy their own home today: survey
A homeowner’s refrain, oft-heard around the nation’s capital in recent years, has hardened into sobering fact: Most Americans couldn’t afford to buy their own home in today’s market. Fifty-five percent of U.S. homeowners say they could not raise the funds to purchase their home at current prices and interest rates, according to findings from the…
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences.
CBS News
585K+
Followers
76K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0