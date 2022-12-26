ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By HOPE YEN and TOM KRISHER Associated PressWASHINGTON - Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of requirements, including where vehicles and batteries must be manufactured to qualify, is casting doubt on whether anyone can receive the full $7,500 credit next year. For at least the first two months of 2023, though, a delay in the Treasury Department's rules for the new...
If you’re considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you’re not sure exactly when to take the leap, don’t worry. At some point, the decision will make itself. “You’re going to go EV eventually,” said Trevor Curwin, director of partnerships for in-car...
Tesla Offers Rare Rebate on New, Prices Plummet on Used

After what seems like an eternity of supply chain troubles and other assorted headaches driving the price of new and used vehicles through the proverbial roof, Tesla – of all manufacturers – could be signaling a reversal in market trends. According to recent numbers, the average price of a used Tesla has cratered – and there’s plenty of money on the hoods of new ones, too.
The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
In 2022, Americans turned to Google to find local answers that reflect some of this year's largest national conversations about the economy, public health and the midterm elections, according to the latest "Year in Search" report, an annual review of people, places and things that piqued internet users' interests and drew the most attention online over the course of 2022. The report, released earlier this month, highlights trending topics across a number of key categories, including news, celebrities, movies, scenic destination spots and more, and provides ranked lists of popular search terms for each one. In descending chronological order, the top five leading...
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog continued its quick decrease in the early days of December, reaching the lowest level in more than a year. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source of Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of December 8, 2022 was roughly 163,000 - down by 27,000 or 14% in just one week from November 30 (190,000).
Cashing a check is often as easy as visiting the nearest bank or ATM associated with your checking or savings account. But the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey estimated that more than 4.5% of US households -- about 5.9 million -- are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account. Still, cashing a check without a bank account isn't impossible, and there are a few cost-effective options available.
A homeowner’s refrain, oft-heard around the nation’s capital in recent years, has hardened into sobering fact: Most Americans couldn’t afford to buy their own home in today’s market.  Fifty-five percent of U.S. homeowners say they could not raise the funds to purchase their home at current prices and interest rates, according to findings from the…
