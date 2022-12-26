ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Asked If Russell Wilson Is 'Fixable'

The Denver Broncos held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the firing of former head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett was let go on Monday following the Broncos' embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. The team hit rock bottom with that loss as they're now 4-11 heading into their final two games.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO
Larry Lease

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against Knicks

Luka Doncic set records when he beat the New York Knicks.Photo byMarkus Spiske/UnsplashonUnsplash. On Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic achieved a feat that no one in NBA history has ever accomplished before: he recorded a 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double in 47 minutes of play. NBA.com reports this marks the first-ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history. Not even Wilt Chamberlain, who is known for his impressive statistics, has ever achieved such a feat.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Broncos CEO Offers Solemn Apology to Long-Suffering Fans

Perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that the Denver Broncos' relatively new ownership group should want to take control of the franchise they have acquired. Protecting Walton/Penner group's world record $4.65 billion investment is logical, but when you add the extra $245 million the Broncos sunk into quarterback Russell Wilson, things get much more complicated.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy