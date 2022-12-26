ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Week 16 Monday Morning NFL Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1jOE_0jv0NX6A00

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Christmas weekend was packed with football, from an eventful Jaguars-Jets matchup on Thursday night to a sleepy overtime thriller on Sunday night between the Buccaneers and Cardinals. The holiday craziness carried over into Monday as the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett only 15 games into his freshman season.

Fresh off eggnog hangovers, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab recap all of the action from the holiday weekend, from a tightly contested Cowboys-Eagles game, to the Packers staying very alive in the NFC playoff hunt and the Tennessee Titans' late-season collapse.

At the end of the show, they react live to the news that the Broncos are moving on from Hackett after less than a season and talk about what the next head coach needs to do to redeem the career of Russell Wilson.

2:05 Philadelphia Eagles 34, Dallas Cowboys 40

8:55 Green Bay Packers 26, Miami Dolphins 20

19:00 Jacksonville Jaguars 19, New York Jets 3

26:55 Houston Texans 19, Tennessee Titans 14

31:45 Detroit Lions 23, Carolina Panthers 37

38:25 Cincinnati Bengals 22, New England Patriots 18

41:15 New York Giants 24, Minnesota Vikings 27

48:15 Washington Commanders 20, San Francisco 49ers 37

51:50 Seattle Seahawks 10, Kansas City Chiefs 24

53:55 Buffalo Bills 35, Chicago Bears 13

56:30 New Orleans Saints 17, Cleveland Browns 10

57:45 Atlanta Falcons 9, Baltimore Ravens 17

60:15 Las Vegas Raiders 10, Pittsburgh Steelers 13

64:25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Arizona Cardinals 16 (OT)

67:15 Denver Broncos 14, Los Angeles Rams 51; Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Evero passes on Broncos' interim job, has head coach desire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a shot at a two-game tryout. A chance to get a feel for the job of head coach, even if it was on an interim basis. He turned it down. He will wait for another opportunity. Maybe with Denver through its hiring process. Maybe with another team. Just not this time, following the dismissal of Evero’s good friend and first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Evero will remain in charge of one of the league’s top defenses. It’s how he feels he can best help the team as interim coach Jerry Rosburg — hired in September to help Hackett with game-management duties — runs the show for the rest of the season.
DENVER, CO
KRMG

Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help

Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
KRMG

Jim Harbaugh's future: Chase the Super Bowl dream ... again ... or continue building Michigan into a national power?

If it had been up to Jim Harbaugh, he’d be coaching the Minnesota Vikings right now, not leading Michigan into the College Football Playoff. After finally beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten a year ago, Harbaugh did all he could to get back to the NFL, where he starred as a quarterback and once led San Francisco to the Super Bowl as a head coach. He even flew to Minneapolis expecting a job offer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KRMG

AP source: Titans start Dobbs, not Willis at QB vs. Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says that the Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys instead of rookie Malik Willis. The Titans' third-round pick out of Liberty, WIllis had been expected to make his fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
KRMG

AP source: Big Ten's Warren candidate for Bears president

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has spoken to the Chicago Bears about the vacancy at the top of the organization and is a candidate to become the team’s next president and CEO, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez’s efforts to take full control of the Minnesota Timberwolves are continuing on schedule. Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore exercised their option to purchase another 20 percent share of the Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The two had until the end of Saturday... The post Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
112K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy