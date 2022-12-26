ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2022 IN REVIEW | Top 10 stories of the year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our readers showed an interest in a wide range of stories in 2022. From the tragic Stricker Street fire to top places to live in Maryland, here are our Top 10 stories of 2022. 10. Video shows moments before man is killed by squeegee kid, report...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

What did the Baltimore City Council accomplish in 2022?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 was another eventful year for the Baltimore City Council. They had their fair share of success, failures, and controversies. In March, one of their strongest efforts to help fight crime when a bill that bolsters cash rewards for crime tips was signed into law. April...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire

CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 homicides recorded in 10-hour period Monday in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — It was a day marked with deadly violence as Baltimore Police recorded four homicides on Monday. Just before noon Monday, Baltimore Police said officers responded to find a 22-year-old man’s body in the 2200 block of Falls Road. Though he was pronounced dead at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland's big stories of 2022: A year in review

Marylanders made history throughout 2022 in politics, sports, health, business and more. Many firsts were made in Maryland throughout the year, culminating with the first African Americans elected governor and attorney general; the first woman of color elected lieutenant governor, who is also the first immigrant elected to statewide office in Maryland; and the first woman elected comptroller.
MARYLAND STATE
ggwash.org

Best of 2022: Here are MDOT’S 7 possible alternatives for the North-South Transit Corridor in Baltimore

This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on October 3. Baltimore region stakeholders and residents can now provide feedback on another set of transit plans aimed at increasing regional connectivity and improving the region’s economy.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: The introduction of term limits in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 was another year jam packed with political headlines. Among the most noteworthy, the introduction of term limits in Baltimore City. This November, term limits were put on the ballot as Question K. It asked Baltimore city voters if elected officials should be limited to a maximum of eight years in each office. An overwhelming 71% voted 'yes,' putting term limits in place at the start of 2024.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

SEE IT: At least 1 boat catches fire at the Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County Fire Department crews responded to a boat fire at the Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Thursday morning. One boat caught on fire at 133 E. Bay View Drive in Annapolis just before 11:30 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, fire officials said.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after man died from a shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City YouthWorks program to start taking applications on Jan. 3

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — YouthWorks 2023 applications will be open on January 3, 2023, officials say. Through YouthWorks, teens and young adults ages 14–21 are offered summer employment opportunities with private, nonprofit, and city and state government employers throughout Baltimore City. Participants work in a variety of industries...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy