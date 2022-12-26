BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 was another year jam packed with political headlines. Among the most noteworthy, the introduction of term limits in Baltimore City. This November, term limits were put on the ballot as Question K. It asked Baltimore city voters if elected officials should be limited to a maximum of eight years in each office. An overwhelming 71% voted 'yes,' putting term limits in place at the start of 2024.

