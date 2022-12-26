Read full article on original website
Related
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
foxbaltimore.com
2022 IN REVIEW | Top 10 stories of the year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our readers showed an interest in a wide range of stories in 2022. From the tragic Stricker Street fire to top places to live in Maryland, here are our Top 10 stories of 2022. 10. Video shows moments before man is killed by squeegee kid, report...
foxbaltimore.com
What did the Baltimore City Council accomplish in 2022?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 was another eventful year for the Baltimore City Council. They had their fair share of success, failures, and controversies. In March, one of their strongest efforts to help fight crime when a bill that bolsters cash rewards for crime tips was signed into law. April...
foxbaltimore.com
Mondawmin Mall MTA murder renews calls for Baltimore leaders to do more to stop crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has identified the man shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA station the day after Christmas as Caleb Thompson, 20. Officers were called to the underground portion of the subway station around 5 p.m.. There they found Thompson with at least one gunshot wound.
foxbaltimore.com
TEST SCORE CONCERNS | Just 7% of Maryland students test proficient in 8th grade math
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The devastating impact of the Covid shutdown is becoming even clearer, with the latest round of statewide test scores showing students suffered staggering learning loss. Every school system had to face the decision back in 2021 of when to re-open classrooms following the pandemic. The question...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Council members grow frustrated with city homicide numbers
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — As dismal crime numbers continue to grow, so does the frustration for some Baltimore city council members. Now, a closer look at what they're saying and doing. As of Tuesday morning, there were 329 homicides with 682 non-fatal shootings so far this year. At city hall...
foxbaltimore.com
Local pastor on Baltimore seeing over 300 homicides for the 8th year in a row
2022 marks the eighth straight year Baltimore City has seen more than 300 homicides. That's about six unnecessary deaths every week. Lifelong Baltimore City resident, Pastor PM Smith, joins the morning show to take a closer look at the violence and suggests what elected leaders need to do to curb crime in the new year.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
foxbaltimore.com
4 homicides recorded in 10-hour period Monday in Baltimore City
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — It was a day marked with deadly violence as Baltimore Police recorded four homicides on Monday. Just before noon Monday, Baltimore Police said officers responded to find a 22-year-old man’s body in the 2200 block of Falls Road. Though he was pronounced dead at...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's big stories of 2022: A year in review
Marylanders made history throughout 2022 in politics, sports, health, business and more. Many firsts were made in Maryland throughout the year, culminating with the first African Americans elected governor and attorney general; the first woman of color elected lieutenant governor, who is also the first immigrant elected to statewide office in Maryland; and the first woman elected comptroller.
ggwash.org
Best of 2022: Here are MDOT’S 7 possible alternatives for the North-South Transit Corridor in Baltimore
This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on October 3. Baltimore region stakeholders and residents can now provide feedback on another set of transit plans aimed at increasing regional connectivity and improving the region’s economy.
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation continues after dirt biker critically injured in West Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The investigation into a West Baltimore crash involving a car and dirt bike Tuesday night is ongoing, according to Baltimore Police. The crash left the dirt bike rider unconscious and critically injured. By Wednesday, a department spokesperson said the dirt biker’s condition had improved to...
foxbaltimore.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: The introduction of term limits in Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 was another year jam packed with political headlines. Among the most noteworthy, the introduction of term limits in Baltimore City. This November, term limits were put on the ballot as Question K. It asked Baltimore city voters if elected officials should be limited to a maximum of eight years in each office. An overwhelming 71% voted 'yes,' putting term limits in place at the start of 2024.
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: At least 1 boat catches fire at the Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County Fire Department crews responded to a boat fire at the Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Thursday morning. One boat caught on fire at 133 E. Bay View Drive in Annapolis just before 11:30 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, fire officials said.
Wbaltv.com
18-year-old Baltimore man struck by pickup truck in Brooklyn Park dies
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — An 18-year-old Baltimore man was struck and killed in Brooklyn Park early Christmas morning. Anne Arundel County police said a pickup truck traveling east on Church Street near Liberty Terrace around 3:30 a.m. Sunday struck Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, who stepped into the road. Police said...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after man died from a shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
foxbaltimore.com
Relieved but skeptical - After 3 months, Anne Arundel County students finally get bus
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Students in Anne Arundel County who have been walking a dangerous route on busy highways to get to school, finally have a bus. It took months, and a call to Project Baltimore, for this to happen, but some parents still have concerns. The Meade Village...
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
New Information Released As Police Investigate Mondawmin Train Station Murder In Maryland
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a murder that occurred inside of a Baltimore train station, authorities say.Additional details have been released about the two suspects who are accused of being involved in the Monday, Dec. 26 murder of Cal…
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City YouthWorks program to start taking applications on Jan. 3
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — YouthWorks 2023 applications will be open on January 3, 2023, officials say. Through YouthWorks, teens and young adults ages 14–21 are offered summer employment opportunities with private, nonprofit, and city and state government employers throughout Baltimore City. Participants work in a variety of industries...
Comments / 0