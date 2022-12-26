ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
11Alive

How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze

DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
WALB 10

First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We start this Wednesday morning off fairly cold again, but we warm up quickly in the afternoon with highs rising into the upper 50s and low 60s. Plenty of sunshine for the entire day across the area. No more freezing lows in the mornings for now. Staying dry and warm for Thursday as we start our highs in the 70s, but rain arrives as soon as Friday. This could include a thunderstorm, but for now, instability for severe weather will be possible but is limited to the late-week rainfall. Rain will be heavy at times through New Year’s Eve (Saturday), but we should be drier by the start of 2023. More rain arrives in the middle of the first week of January 2023.
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
WSB Radio

Snow (flurries) in north Georgia

It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
WALB 10

Rain returns while warmth holds for the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re slowly thawing out as warmer air returns. Wednesday afternoon sunny and seasonal with highs low-mid 60s. Tonight, some passing clouds and not as cold lows upper 30s around 40 with patchy fog. Thursday just as nice sunny but warmer as highs top the upper...
WALB 10

Albany, Dougherty Co. reach funding split decision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After months of back-and-forth discussion, Albany and Dougherty County have reached a decision on how to split tax dollars between the two municipalities. At a Thursday morning called meeting, the Albany City Commission voted in favor of the traditional 60/40 funding split. What is LOST funding?
WALB 10

Bainbridge barbershop gas leak leaves street closed

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A gas leak at a Bainbridge barber shop has left authorities to close the road to the public. Wayne’s World on East Water Street was the site of the gas leak, according to Bainbridge Public Safety Police Chief Randell Walton. Law enforcement said if conditions...
WALB 10

End of year warm and wet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the 5th consecutive morning, lows dropped below freezing into the mid-upper 20s Tuesday. Tonight, temperatures head back into the 20s for another subfreezing night which will be the last of the year. A warming trend is under way as the arctic air relaxes and pushes out. Warmer day by day with lows in the upper 30s Thursday then into the 50s and 60s by Saturday while highs rise into the upper 60s low 70s the end of the week through the holiday weekend.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘A new challenge:’ Ga. insurance commissioner says thousands filing claims amid freezing temps

ATLANTA — Thousands of homeowners across Georgia are facing major damage after pipes burst over the last several days during freezing cold temperatures. In an exclusive interview, Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner John King sat down with Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins to the historic and unprecedented damages that homeowners and renters are facing related to the extreme temperatures.
thecitymenus.com

What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
