‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
Experts warn Georgians before looking for cold weather home repairs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. Experts from the Better Business Bureau said during severe weather in...
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze
DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We start this Wednesday morning off fairly cold again, but we warm up quickly in the afternoon with highs rising into the upper 50s and low 60s. Plenty of sunshine for the entire day across the area. No more freezing lows in the mornings for now. Staying dry and warm for Thursday as we start our highs in the 70s, but rain arrives as soon as Friday. This could include a thunderstorm, but for now, instability for severe weather will be possible but is limited to the late-week rainfall. Rain will be heavy at times through New Year’s Eve (Saturday), but we should be drier by the start of 2023. More rain arrives in the middle of the first week of January 2023.
Why are buildings not using antifreeze in their fire sprinkler systems? | Verify
ATLANTA — As people struggle with water outages and flooding amid persistent pipe problems across metro Atlanta, several residents are wondering what could have prevented the bursts during Georgia's cold spell. For apartment complexes, sprinkler systems have been a common culprit that triggered a series of devastating leaks. One...
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten and Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
Snow (flurries) in north Georgia
It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
Central Georgia restaurant opens up 24 hours after water pipe burst due to cold weather
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Plumbers and first responders are staying busy this holiday season after the arctic blast caused water pipes to pop all over central Georgia. This left homes, apartments and even businesses filled with gallons of water they didn't expect. Assistant general manager Riley Harris was called...
Rain returns while warmth holds for the holiday weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re slowly thawing out as warmer air returns. Wednesday afternoon sunny and seasonal with highs low-mid 60s. Tonight, some passing clouds and not as cold lows upper 30s around 40 with patchy fog. Thursday just as nice sunny but warmer as highs top the upper...
‘It just wasn’t enough’: Pipe break leaves family without water for days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced he’s extending the state of emergency because of the winter weather we’re seeing. Homeowners are trying to find the parts they need to fix busted and frozen pipes. We found a lot of frustrated people looking for quick fixes.
Albany, Dougherty Co. reach funding split decision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After months of back-and-forth discussion, Albany and Dougherty County have reached a decision on how to split tax dollars between the two municipalities. At a Thursday morning called meeting, the Albany City Commission voted in favor of the traditional 60/40 funding split. What is LOST funding?
'A whole bunch of scrambling:' Southwest Airlines forces many Central Georgians to drive home
MACON, Ga. — Some call it the Southwest saga --- for some Central Georgians, it has been a nightmare. Local families are finally returning home from holiday trips after Southwest Airlines canceled their flights. Catching a Southwest flight a day after Christmas turned into chaos. "By the grace of...
Bainbridge barbershop gas leak leaves street closed
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A gas leak at a Bainbridge barber shop has left authorities to close the road to the public. Wayne’s World on East Water Street was the site of the gas leak, according to Bainbridge Public Safety Police Chief Randell Walton. Law enforcement said if conditions...
End of year warm and wet
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the 5th consecutive morning, lows dropped below freezing into the mid-upper 20s Tuesday. Tonight, temperatures head back into the 20s for another subfreezing night which will be the last of the year. A warming trend is under way as the arctic air relaxes and pushes out. Warmer day by day with lows in the upper 30s Thursday then into the 50s and 60s by Saturday while highs rise into the upper 60s low 70s the end of the week through the holiday weekend.
Georgia DOT warns drivers of black ice after Monday night dusting of snow
ATLANTA — Snow flurries moved through parts of north Georgia Monday night as temperatures dipped below freezing once again. By Tuesday morning the snowfall had stopped, leaving just a few icy patches on roads until temperatures began to warm up throughout the day. For now, it looks as though...
‘A new challenge:’ Ga. insurance commissioner says thousands filing claims amid freezing temps
ATLANTA — Thousands of homeowners across Georgia are facing major damage after pipes burst over the last several days during freezing cold temperatures. In an exclusive interview, Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner John King sat down with Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins to the historic and unprecedented damages that homeowners and renters are facing related to the extreme temperatures.
What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
Georgia Counties Urge Residents To Boil Water Amid Outages
Many homes are without water due to freezing temperatures.
