ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: Broncos fire Hackett, Eagles remain fantasy's best team, Tua & Brady look bad

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlqPy_0jv0MQ1i00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to recap all of the NFL games that happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in week 16 of the NFL season, an important week for fantasy football matchups.

The guys kick off the podcast with breaking news that the Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett before recapping Denver’s ugly loss to the Rams on Sunday. They also dive into the other Sunday games, including another bad outing from Tua and Tom Brady looking a lot like 2011 Tim Tebow.

While talking through the Saturday games, Matt marvels at the WR clinic put on by DeVonta Smith and CeeDee Lamb while Scott gives credit to Daniel Jones for having a very under-the-radar season despite playing well for the Giants.

Steve Walks might be earning the head coaching job in Carolina, and Matt and Scott are both rooting for the Panthers to win the NFC South and make it to the playoffs. Also, wasn’t it fun to see the Buffalo Bills win with their running game for once?

When we get to some of the less interesting games, Matt and Scott call in some Christmas favors and skip talking about them. You’ll know which ones.

02:00 NEWS / Broncos fire HC Nathaniel Hackett

06:20 Rams 51, Broncos 14

10:45 Packers 26, Dolphins 20

19:45 Buccaneers 19, Cardinals 16

27:00 Chiefs 24, Seahawks 10

29:20 Vikings 27, Giants 24

33:40 Cowboys 40, Eagles 34

39:55 Panthers 37, Lions 23

46:30 Bengals 22, Patriots 18

52:55 Bills 35, Bears 13

54:10 Steelers 13, Raiders 10

56:10 49ers 37, Commanders 20

60:00 Texans 19, Titans 14

60:30 Saints 17, Browns 10

60:40 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Fantasy Football Week 17: Running Back rankings

If you're vying for a fantasy championship and have Christian McCaffrey on your team, you must be liking the matchup presented to him in Week 17. Our analysts sure do, as you'll see in their weekly positional rankings. The Las Vegas Raiders, after all, are a bottom-10 unit in total defense and one of fantasy's friendliest matchups for running backs, surrendering 23.1 points per game to the position.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help

Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
KRMG

Thursday Night Football live tracker: Cowboys visit Titans looking to keep pressure on Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans meet on Thursday Night Football with plenty at stake for both teams. The Cowboys need to win to avoid clinching the NFC East for the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Titans are looking for momentum going into their Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is shaping up to be a de facto AFC South championship game.
NASHVILLE, TN
KRMG

Jim Harbaugh's future: Chase the Super Bowl dream ... again ... or continue building Michigan into a national power?

If it had been up to Jim Harbaugh, he’d be coaching the Minnesota Vikings right now, not leading Michigan into the College Football Playoff. After finally beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten a year ago, Harbaugh did all he could to get back to the NFL, where he starred as a quarterback and once led San Francisco to the Super Bowl as a head coach. He even flew to Minneapolis expecting a job offer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KRMG

Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham has NFL 'dream come true'

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — Quarterback Jarrett Stidham called getting the opportunity to start his first NFL game “a dream come true” even if the circumstances weren't ideal and the opponent Sunday owns the league's top defense. Stidham takes the place of Derek Carr, whose nine-year...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRMG

AP source: Titans start Dobbs, not Willis at QB vs. Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says that the Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys instead of rookie Malik Willis. The Titans' third-round pick out of Liberty, WIllis had been expected to make his fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
112K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy