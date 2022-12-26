Read full article on original website
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK PUD UPDATE from 12/27/22 @ 7 PM – Entire County Without Power; Morning Update 12/28/22 @6 AM – Power Restored to Some Areas
OUTAGE UPDATE – 12/27/22 @7:00PM. There are currently widespread outages throughout the County. Our service area sustained significant damage. -The Bonneville Power Administration transmission line that supplies power to the City of Tillamook and central Tillamook areas is currently down. BPA is making repairs, this line needs to be repaired and restored in order for TPUD to restore power to the Tillamook areas currently without power.
nbc16.com
OnPoint Credit Union donates $62-thousand to United Way
PORTLAND, Ore. — OnPoint Community Credit Union and its employees donated over $60-thousasnd dollars to four United Way chapters serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. Credit union employees raised $52,181, with a $10-thousand dollar corporate contribution from OnPoint. The donation was made as part of OnPoint's 16th annual employee-led fundraising...
thereflector.com
Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomes 18 rescued dogs
The Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomed the arrival of 18 dogs that were rescued from Yreka, California. On Dec. 8, two volunteers from the Humane Society embarked on a six-hour drive through winter weather, crossing snowy mountain passes to pick up the transport dogs and start the journey back to Vancouver, stated a news release.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
FATAL CRASH ON ASTORIA MEGLER BRIDGE, HWY 101 – CLATSOP COUNTY WED. DEC. 28th
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:24 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to two vehicle crash on HWY 101, near milepost 2.5, in Clatsop County. The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound blue 2002 Nissan Xterra SUV, operated by Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez (29) of Beaverton, attempted to pass other northbound vehicles on the Megler bridge when it struck a southbound blue 2013 Ford C-MAX SUV, operated by Connie Jackson (64) of Astoria. The head-on collision caused severe damage to both vehicles and cause the Xterra to become engulfed in flames. Mandujano Rodriguez was found deceased at the scene. Jackson was flown to a Portland hospital in critical condition.
More than 150,000 without power thanks to wet, windy weather
More than 150,000 of people in the Portand metro area and parts of the Willamette Valley are without power Tuesday thanks to wet and windy weather
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 12/28/22
Another busy day yesterday with all the winds and rain. The winds caused many power outages, most of which were the result of damage to feeder lines leading into the county. These were lines that were damaged outside the county, including the Bonneville Power Administration that supplied power to the City of Tillamook and the surrounding area as well as the PacifiCorp line that feeds areas from Manzanita southward to Garibaldi. At last report this morning, there were approximately 16,000 customers without power in the county. Local TPUD crews worked until late last night before securing as they had been working for over 24 hours. They came back on shift at 6AM this morning. At the time of this writing the restoration time is still uncertain and the damage impacts are widespread.
KDRV
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
kptv.com
Removing fallen tree causes more damage to Tigard family home
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Layman Family from Tigard had a 90 ft. tree fall on their home. Now that the ice storm is over, it’s time to remove it, but the family learned they had more damage than they bargained for. After four days, Chad Layman...
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
Gifts intended for Portland homeless community stolen from car
A car full of gifts meant to be handed out to Portland's houseless community were stolen on Saturday before they were to be delivered.
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
Oregon winter storm: Portland area hit with high winds, outages
Note: Please check OregonLive’s home page for latest updates Tuesday evening. Final update of this article was 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy overnight rain and high winds have contributed to power outages, flooding and downed trees across the Portland metro region and the coast Tuesday. Drivers in the Portland area...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TRIPLE TRAGEDY DURING STORM TUESDAY, DEC. 27, TREE HITS TRUCK ON HWY 26, CLATSOP COUNTY
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 11:39 A.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on HWY 26, near milepost 15.5, in Clatsop County. The preliminary investigation indicated a severe weather event caused a large diameter tree to fall onto an eastbound silver Ford F-150, operated by Justin Nolasco Pedraza (19) of Seaside. It was determined the tree fell directly onto the Ford F150 roof as it was passing by. The operator and passengers, Bonifacio Olvera Nolasco (41) of Seaside and a 4 year old female, all suffered fatal injuries during the collision and were discovered deceased upon the arrival of first responders.
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
WWEEK
There’s No Room in Portland
The city looks different to everyone. Someone living on 86th and Burnside is definitely seeing a different landscape from someone whose home is nestled in the West Hills. St. Johns looks a lot different than Buckman looks a lot different than Woodstock looks a lot different from Lloyd. We all know that.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Hazardous Weather Conditions Continue 12/27/22
Public Utility crews have been working through the night removing downed trees and debris from our roadways. *High Wind Warning until December 27, 07:00 PM PST. *Flood Watch in effect from December 26, 01:00 PM PST until December 28, 06:00 AM PST. *Coastal Flood Warning in effect from December 27,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty: In her own words
Departing Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty sat down with City Hall reporter Shane Dixon Kavanaugh for a frank look back at her term in office and the prospects for the city. These excerpts have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity. How has Portland changed in the last four years?
kptv.com
First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
