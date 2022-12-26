Read full article on original website
showmeinstitute.org
Transparency in County CARES Act Spending Underwhelms in Missouri
The CARES Act of March 2020 allocated over $2 trillion to individuals, state and local governments, small businesses, and others nationwide. The intention was to provide relief not only for individuals and businesses, but also to state and local governments who were hit hard by the government mandated lockdowns that had devastated the economy during the COVID-19 crisis.
KCTV 5
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It contains several provisions about homeless shelters and funding, but local advocates have been concerned with one line in particular within its text.
ktvo.com
Missouri Dept. of Conservation advise people not to place food attractants in CWD counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri boasts one of the largest deer herds in North America, topping one million in number. Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. CWD is a prion disease, or a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system. CWD affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. It may take over a year before an infected animal develops symptoms which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. CWD can affect animals of all ages, and CWD is fatal to animals as there are no treatments or vaccines. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.
northwestmoinfo.com
Food Attractants Prohibited in CWD Management Zone Counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding residents not to place food attractants in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system and is found in deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE TREASURER ANNOUNCES MORE THAN 1,000 MOSCHOLARS SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced that over 1,000 scholarships have been awarded to students to attend the school of their choice through the MOScholars program. The 1,029 awards come from six Educational Assistance Organizations (EAOs) and provide scholarships to students in all eligible regions of the state. “1,000 scholarships...
northwestmoinfo.com
New MO Law to Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime
Photo courtesy of Missouri State Parks, Department of Natural Resources. (MISSOURINET) – A new Missouri law beginning next month makes sleeping on state land a crime. Alisa Nelson reports.
Mobile simulation lab trains first responders following closures of Missouri rural hospitals
Within the last eight years, 15 hospitals have closed in Missouri, most of them in rural areas.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana
(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
fourstateshomepage.com
The deadline is approaching for Missouri property taxes
KSNF/KODE — Time is running out for Missouri residents to pay those property taxes. The deadline is this Saturday, December 31st. In Jasper County, county collector Steve McIntosh says the bills can be paid in person with cash or a check, or with a credit card if folks don’t mind the additional convenience fee.
WAND TV
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
koamnewsnow.com
New Missouri law changes regulations on camping on public property
MISSOURI - A new law will go into effect in 2023 that would prohibit unauthorized sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. Over the summer, Missouri passed a law that includes several provisions about homeless shelters and funding. However, local advocates were concerned with one line in particular:. The statute...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How to Get a Real Estate License in Missouri
Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.
Crime negatively affecting Missouri businesses
The governor and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce say crime is hurting the state's economy.
mycouriertribune.com
Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart
JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
Missouri court sides with Planned Parenthood over Medicaid reimbursements
On Wednesday, a Missouri court ruled that the state must reimburse Planned Parenthood organizations after the state previously refused to pay for non-abortion health services for Medicaid customers.
‘Some of that tax revenue is coming from Tennesseans’: Illinois sold $1.4B in cannabis, 28% to out-of-state residents so far in 2022
The Land of Lincoln has netted between $275 million and nearly $500 million so far this year -- the exact amount depends on sales of different cannabis products' potencies.
KYTV
Property taxes due, lines expected
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you paid your property taxes yet? The deadline in Missouri is December 31st which means Thursday and Fridy are the last days they can be brought to your local courthouse without penalties. In years passed, Collector’s offices have seen lines of people waiting to submit their payments in person.
mymoinfo.com
DRA assiting with Missouri Circuit Breaker Tax Credit
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Property Tax Credit Claim gives credit to certain senior citizens and 100 percent disabled individuals for a portion of the real estate taxes or rent they have paid for the year. Nancy Pope is the Director of Disability Resource Association (DRA) in Festus. She says DRA...
How Missourians can search for their unclaimed property
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is encouraging Missourians to check for unclaimed property. “People say to me, ‘Oh, I don’t have any Unclaimed Property,’ but the reason it became unclaimed is the fact that you didn’t know you had it. That’s why I always tell people to check anyway,” Fitzpatrick said. […]
stlpublicradio.org
As law banning sleeping on state-owned land looms, homeless advocates dread results
Starting Jan. 1, sleeping, camping or having a long-term shelter on state-owned land will be illegal in Missouri. The change is a result of a new law the Missouri legislature passed this year. The law requires cities and counties to enforce the ban and gives the attorney general the ability to act against those who don't.
