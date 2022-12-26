Read full article on original website
NFL Hall of Famer believes Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement
Head injuries and the NFL are synonymous, at this point. Many players who’ve played the game of football for as long as the professionals do have suffered some type of hit to the head that was or should’ve been diagnosed as a concussion. For Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua...
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan on Raiders benching Derek Carr: I see some great players who can beat you
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s...
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was
It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
Yardbarker
Jets could make blockbuster trade with Raiders to secure quarterback position
One highly-discussed option at quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason is nine-year veteran, Derek Carr. Now, he is essentially a lock to be available, whether it be through a trade or as a free agent if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately release him. Earlier today, the...
Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team
It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told... The post Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nick Bosa injury report update ahead of Week 17 vs. Raiders
San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa has been playing some of the best football of his career this season. Unfortunately for the NFL’s sack leader, he has now appeared on the injury report. Nick Bosa was a non-participant in the 49ers practice on Wednesday. He is currently...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
NBC Sports
Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
Popculture
Terrell Owens Has Been in Contact With NFL Team for Big Return
Terrell Owens is very serious about returning to the NFL. Gregory Daniel, Owens' agent, told Sports Illustrated that they have been speaking with the Dallas Cowboys' office in recent days about Owens possibly returning to the league. Owens, 49, hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 but has been playing pro football recently as he joined the league Fan Controlled Football earlier this year.
NC A&T football coaching search has interesting mix of names
Several names have been mentioned as possibilities to fill Sam Washington's shoes at NC A&T. The post NC A&T football coaching search has interesting mix of names appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school
Ed Reed is closing out his 2022 in a big way. Bethune-Cookman University announced Tuesday that they have reached an agreement in principle to hire the Pro Football Hall of Famer Reed to be their next head coach. Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed... The post Ed Reed lands head coach job at FCS school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Josh McDaniels signals potential end of Derek Carr era for Raiders
"For us to be able to win this time of year... you have to throw the ball better than we have thrown it at times here," McDaniels said when discussing Carr's recent performance. McDaniels' open critique comes after Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently reported Carr's departure is...
Broncos GM believes Russell Wilson is fixable; next HC to report to ownership
Broncos GM George Paton has seen a few members of his 2021 draft class become high-end starters, and the team’s Bradley Chubb trade at this year’s deadline netted a first-round pick. But Paton’s two biggest moves since taking the GM reins — hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach...
Steelers Playoff Hopes Continue to Rise as Dolphins Turn to Teddy Bridgewater
The Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff odds have to be increasing with the news of Tua Tagovailoa.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Just Made League History As A Reserve
Brodie's not washed just yet.
atozsports.com
Vols defensive lineman explains how Tennessee can avoid a repeat of the South Carolina loss in game against Clemson
The Tennessee Vols learned on Christmas Eve — officially — that linebacker Jeremy Banks won’t be playing in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. Banks revealed via a social media post that he’s skipping the Orange Bowl as he begins preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. Banks...
Yardbarker
Another 49ers streak can continue with help from the Browns
Eight consecutive wins isn't the only streak the San Francisco 49ers have going. The Washington Commanders will try to become the first team this season to win a game immediately following a matchup against the 49ers. They will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Um, what about the Kansas...
Commanders to start Carson Wentz in Week 17
As the Commanders attempt to turn their bounce-back stretch into a playoff berth, they will move back to their original starting quarterback. The team confirmed Carson Wentz will start against the Browns in Week 17. Wentz has not started since going down with a broken finger nearly three months ago,...
Pro Football Rumors
