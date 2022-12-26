Read full article on original website
MILDRED PARKER
Mildred J. Parker, 82, of Marshall, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The Living Center in Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
STEVEN LYNN MOORE
Steven Lynn Moore, 72, of Boonville and formerly of Omaha, NE, passed away at his home on December 12, 2022. Steve was born on June 2, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN a son of the late Eugene Dennis Moore and Betty (Eveland) Moore. He married Judy McQuitty on December 24, 1997 in San Diego, CA. She survives at their home.
ANTHONY EDWIN CORNINE
Anthony Edwin Cornine of Jamestown was born January 9, 1954, in Marshall, MO, to William and Mary Elizabeth Rawlings Cormine. Anthony passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. Anthony was a 1972 graduate of Marshall High School and attended Harding University. He was a...
LONGTIME KMMO NEWS DIRECTOR AND ANCHOR KEN LEWELLEN PASSES AWAY
“Longtime KMMO News Director and Anchor, Ken Lewellen passed away at his home on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was 75. Ken spent nearly four decades in the KMMO family, after some early years in radio in Jefferson City. Ken tirelessly covered news and sports, as well as special events, elections and newsworthy occurrences throughout central Missouri . Many residents in the area consider him to be the voice of their childhood.
Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane
Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
NELSON MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Nelson man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Aja Biles of Sedalia, failed to stop for a red light and struck a vehicle driven by 77-year-old Randy Reinhart as it crossed the intersection.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the Econolodge Truman Inn, 3501 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a stolen vehicle report. Christy L. Monteer stated her roommate allowed company into their hotel room while she was sleeping. When she woke, she noticed her vehicle was missing, as was the car key that was with her in the room.
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
SEDALIA WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch and a tree before coming to rest.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
SEWER LINE REPAIR TO CAUSE LANE RESTRICTIONS AND CLOSURES IN SEDALIA
The city of Sedalia is closing the west bound lane of West 11th Street to repair sewer line and main. The west bound lane of West 11th Street will be closed 100 feet east of U.S. 65 (S. Limit Ave.) and continuing 200 feet to the east towards South Warren Avenue to allow for installation of a new sewer line and main beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, December 29, through 5 p.m. Friday, December 30. Both lanes of West 11th Street will be closed for approximately 40 feet to mid-block to allow for connection of the new sewer main. All businesses and residences along West 11th Street should have access to their property via other drive approaches.
Two injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- Two local residents are moderately injured after a rear end crash in Carroll County tonight, December 26, 2022. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash on northbound 65 Highway at County Road 324, just after 7:45 p.m. Monday night. The report claims Jamie Humphrey, 31, of Carrollton and her 5 year old female passenger were injured when their vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Matthew Johnson, 21, of Anoka, Minnesota.
14 Pets Killed In Christmas Eve Single-Wide Trailer Fire Near Lake Of The Ozarks
LINN CREEK, Mo. — Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer and killed 14 family pets, as firefighters battled both fire and ice on Christmas Eve. Osage Beach Fire Units were dispatched for a residential structure in the area of Calvert Lane in Linn Creek at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 24. The fire district says units were on scene 10 minutes after dispatch; they found a fully involved single-wide trailer.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CARROLLTON WOMAN AND JUVENILE INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A Carrollton woman and 5-year-old juvenile were moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Carroll County on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Jamie Humphrey of Carrollton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Matthew Johnson of Anoka, Minnesota.
SEDALIA WOMAN FACING FELONY CHARGES FOR BURGLARY AND STEALING
A Sedalia woman has been charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County. Sedalia Police Officers were called to a residence on South Grand Avenue in Sedalia on Monday, November 28, 2022 to a report of a burglary. In the list of items stolen were debit cards which showed payments to CashApp and Warrensburg Walmart. The victim’s car had also been taken and reported stolen later in the week.
