LATEST: Metro burst pipes and water issues

ATLANTA, Ga. — People all over metro Atlanta woke-up on the day after Christmas to burst pipes.

Bitter cold over the weekend continued into Monday, with temperatures only expected to reach the low 40s.

Channel 2 Action News stopped-by the Icon apartments in Midtown, where residents reported that they were trapped inside some buildings due to flooding in the entryways. Another pipe appeared to have burst in a stairwell, creating an icy mess.

Elsewhere around metro Atlanta and north Georgia:

= The City of College Park is asking the public to remain patient as crews in East Point, which supplies water to College Park, work to repair a major water main break on their 16″ and 8″ water lines.

= All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, arts centers, behavioral health offices and facilities serving adults with disabilities will be closed on Tuesday due to damage due to the severe cold after the past few days. Other Fulton County offices will reopen at 8:30 a.m.

= A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in the North Monroe County water system due to a water main leak in the Butts County Water System, which services Monroe County. The advisory applies to any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions.

= Clayton County Water Authority (CCWA) staff is coordinating several distribution sites for later this afternoon for bottled water distribution for customers without water service. Details will be shared as soon as everything is ready for customers.

= DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management were working Monday afternoon to a repair a water main break off Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and Miller Road.

= Early Monday afternoon, Gov. Brian Kemp extended a state of emergency that was already in effect for another 24 hours as snow flurries were expected to move in Monday night.

= Tallulah Gorge State Park said Monday night that the national park is experiencing a major water outage and restrooms are down.

